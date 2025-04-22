Writer's Block? Welch's® Fruit Snacks Launches AI-Powered Tool To Make Lunchbox Notes More Meaningful

Lunchbox Notes Translator is a sweet pairing for the brand's new limited-edition writable wrappers

PARK RIDGE, N.J., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Welch's ® Fruit Snacks , America's Favorite Fruit Snacks brand, today launched Welch's® Fruit Snacks Lunchbox Notes Translator, a first-of-its-kind tool, powered by AI, that transforms candid parental sentiments into meaningful, heartfelt messages to make note writing sweeter. The translator is a fruitful pairing for Welch's® Fruit Snacks Lunchbox Notes, a limited-edition box filled with wrappers designed to be written on and make snack time more memorable.

The limited-edition Welch's® Fruit Snacks Lunchbox Notes boxes are filled with wrappers designed to be written on and make snack time more memorable. Made with Whole Fruit as the main ingredient, each pouch is a great source of vitamins A, C & E, is gluten-free, and features a delicious combination of flavors that the whole family loves. Welch's® Fruit Snacks Lunchbox Notes are now available – while supplies last – at retailers nationwide including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Publix, and more.

The Welch's® Fruit Snacks Lunchbox Notes Translator, created in partnership with Makers with AI, uses proprietary AI technology to take personalization to the next level. The tool dynamically adjusts whatever message a parent enters and instantly translates it into a sweeter, more enthusiastic option.

"We all know that slipping a sweet note into our kids' lunchbox is an easy way to brighten their day and stay connected, but let's be real-by the time the school year lingers on, we sometimes forget or just can't come up with the 'right' thing to say," said Jason Levine, CMO of Welch's® Fruit Snacks. "With the new Welch's® Fruit Snacks Lunchbox Notes Translator, we're creating a world of endless lunchbox note inspiration that we hope brings a little ease to parents' days so they can focus on what matters most: connection."

The Welch's® Fruit Snacks Lunchbox Notes Translator is now live until June 15, 2025. For more information, please visit lunchboxnotestranslator.

ABOUT PIM BRANDS INC.:

PIM Brands, Inc. is the world's largest maker of Real Fruit Snacks and related treats and is also one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections. Currently ranked as #26 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world and #10 in North America by Candy Industry Magazine, PIM Brands, Inc. is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's largest privately held employers.

PIM Brands, Inc. has been named as one of the fastest-growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by Circana (formerly Information Resources, Inc.) and The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) six times since 2012.

Millions of times each day all across the world, consumers enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n YogurtTM Snacks, Welch's® Juicefuls® FusionsTM, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Zero Sugar Fruity Bites, Welch's® FruitfulsTM Fruit Strips, Sun-Maid® Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, SliceTM Fruit On the-GoTM Fruit Bars, Nuclear SQWorms® Sour Gummi Worms and many more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico S DE RL DE CV, PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings LLC, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

About Welch's:

Founded more than 150 years ago and headquartered in Massachusetts, Welch's is an iconic and leading fruit-based food, beverage, and agricultural cooperative owned by 650 family farms across the United States. Our purpose of nourishing through the goodness of fruit is at the core of everything we do and unites our growers and employees in our quest to be the best. We are on a mission to sustainably deliver flavorful moments to consumers everywhere with our delicious real fruit juices, refreshingly sweet sparkling juices, and family-favorite fruit spreads, jams, and jellies.

SOURCE PIM Brands, Inc.

