Kimberly-Clark Announces First Quarter 2025 Results And Updates 2025 Outlook
|
Q1 change vs year ago (%)
|
|
Volume
|
|
Mix/Other
|
|
Net Price
|
|
Divestitures
|
|
Currency
|
|
Total(a)
|
|
Organic(b)
|
Consolidated
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
0.1
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
(2.4)
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
(1.6)
|
NA
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
0.1
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(0.4)
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
(0.6)
|
IPC
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
0.3
|
|
(2.5)
|
|
-
|
|
(6.0)
|
|
(8.9)
|
|
(2.8)
|
IFP
|
|
0.5
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
(2.9)
|
|
(2.6)
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
(a)
|
Total may not sum across due to rounding.
|
(b)
|
Represents the change in net sales excluding the impacts of currency translation and divestitures and business exits. Organic Sales Growth is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for reconciliations of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.
|
(c)
|
Impact of the sale of the PPE business, the exit of the Company's private label diaper business in the United States, and other exited businesses and markets in conjunction with the 2024 Transformation Initiative.
North America (NA)
North America net sales of $2.7 billion decreased 3.9 percent in the quarter, driven by a combination of the PPE divestiture and the exit of the company's private label diaper business in the US. Organic sales declined 0.6 percent primarily driven by unfavorable price impacts of 0.6 percent reflecting targeted investments in the price pack architecture of the Baby and Child Care portfolio and enhancing value propositions in Professional.
Operating profit of $676 million increased 1.3 percent driven by strong productivity savings and optimization in marketing, selling, research and general expenses, partially offset by the impacts of divestiture and business exits and planned investments in the price-value tiers of the portfolio.
International Personal Care (IPC)
IPC net sales of $1.4 billion decreased 8.9 percent while organic sales decreased 2.8 percent, primarily driven by price investments across markets as we continually improve our value propositions across the portfolio.
Operating profit of $194 million decreased 19.8 percent, including an unfavorable currency translation impact of 5.0%. Operating profit decline was driven by planned investments in price-value tiers resulting in negative pricing net of cost inflation partially offset by productivity savings.
International Family Care & Professional (IFP)
IFP sales of $791 million decreased 7.7 percent primarily due to divestitures and business exits and unfavorable currency impacts. Organic sales decreased 2.3 percent driven by unfavorable price impacts of 2.6 percent reflecting price investments to remain competitive across International Family Care markets.
Operating profit of $106 million decreased 3.6 percent primarily driven by unfavorable currency translation impacts as favorable costs and strong productivity savings were offset by investments in price-value propositions.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet
Cash provided by operations was $327 million compared to $438 million driven mainly by the decline in operating profit. Capital spending was $204 million compared to $194 million last year, and the company returned $466 million to shareholders through dividends and repurchases of common stock. Total debt was $7.2 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $7.4 billion as of December 31, 2024.
2025 Outlook
Consistent with the Company's long term growth algorithm, 2025 Organic Sales Growth is expected to outpace the weighted average growth in the categories and countries it competes, which are currently growing in the range of one and a half to two percent, compared to approximately two percent at the start of the year. Reported Net Sales are forecast to reflect a negative impact of approximately 200 basis points from currency translation, compared to approximately 300 basis points previously, as well as a negative 240 basis point impact from a combination of the PPE divestiture and the exit of the company's private label diaper business in the US.
To reflect a reassessment of its cost base, including potential impacts from changes in the global geopolitical landscape, the company now expects its 2025 Adjusted Operating Profit to be flat to positive on a constant-currency basis versus the prior year, compared to a previous expectation of high single-digit growth on a constant currency basis. This outlook continues to include a negative 320 basis point impact from a combination of its PPE divestiture and the exit of the company's private label diaper business in the US. Operating Profit growth is also expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 200 basis points from currency translation, compared to a previous expectation for a negative 300 basis point impact.
For the same reasons, Adjusted Earnings Per share are now expected to be flat to positive on a constant-currency basis including a negative 320 basis point impact from a combination of its PPE divestiture and the exit of the company's private label diaper business in the US as well as a negative 100 basis point impact from items below operating profit including an impact from higher net interest expense, a higher effective adjusted tax rate and lower shares outstanding, among others. Earnings Per Share are also currently expected to be negatively impacted by approximately 300 basis points from currency translation, including the impact on income from equity interests, compared to a previous expectation for a negative 350 to 400 basis point impact.
Finally, related to the incremental profit pressures the Company expects to experience, Adjusted Free Cash Flow is now expected to be approximately $2 billion in 2025 compared to a previous expectation of more than $2 billion.
This outlook reflects assumptions subject to change given the macro environment.
|
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
|
$ 4,840
|
|
$ 5,149
|
|
(6.0 %)
|
Cost of products sold
|
|
3,107
|
|
3,238
|
|
(4.0 %)
|
Gross Profit
|
|
1,733
|
|
1,911
|
|
(9.3 %)
|
Marketing, research and general expenses
|
|
941
|
|
1,039
|
|
(9.4 %)
|
Other (income) and expense, net
|
|
23
|
|
19
|
|
21.1 %
|
Operating Profit
|
|
769
|
|
853
|
|
(9.8 %)
|
Nonoperating expense
|
|
(18)
|
|
(15)
|
|
20.0 %
|
Interest income
|
|
7
|
|
10
|
|
(30.0 %)
|
Interest expense
|
|
(64)
|
|
(67)
|
|
(4.5 %)
|
Income Before Income Taxes and Equity Interests
|
|
694
|
|
781
|
|
(11.1 %)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
(165)
|
|
(184)
|
|
(10.3 %)
|
Income Before Equity Interests
|
|
529
|
|
597
|
|
(11.4 %)
|
Share of net income of equity companies
|
|
44
|
|
61
|
|
(27.9 %)
|
Net Income
|
|
573
|
|
658
|
|
(12.9 %)
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(6)
|
|
(11)
|
|
(45.5 %)
|
Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
|
$ 567
|
|
$ 647
|
|
(12.4 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Share Basis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$ 1.71
|
|
$ 1.92
|
|
(10.9 %)
|
Diluted
|
|
$ 1.70
|
|
$ 1.91
|
|
(11.0 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Dividends Declared
|
|
$ 1.26
|
|
$ 1.22
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
March 31
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Outstanding shares as of
|
|
331.9
|
|
336.8
|
|
|
Average diluted shares for three months ended
|
|
333.3
|
|
338.3
|
|
|
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Millions)
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 563
|
|
$ 1,021
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
2,176
|
|
2,009
|
Inventories
|
|
1,909
|
|
1,822
|
Other current assets
|
|
633
|
|
728
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
5,281
|
|
5,580
|
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
|
|
7,507
|
|
7,513
|
Investments in Equity Companies
|
|
354
|
|
314
|
Goodwill
|
|
1,971
|
|
1,964
|
Other Intangible Assets, Net
|
|
85
|
|
87
|
Other Assets
|
|
1,107
|
|
1,088
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
$ 16,305
|
|
$ 16,546
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
Debt payable within one year
|
|
$ 766
|
|
$ 568
|
Trade accounts payable
|
|
3,601
|
|
3,715
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
2,139
|
|
2,319
|
Dividends payable
|
|
415
|
|
402
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
6,921
|
|
7,004
|
Long-Term Debt
|
|
6,481
|
|
6,875
|
Noncurrent Employee Benefits
|
|
640
|
|
643
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
319
|
|
326
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
683
|
|
686
|
Redeemable Preferred Securities of Subsidiaries
|
|
37
|
|
37
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
|
|
1,101
|
|
840
|
Noncontrolling Interests
|
|
123
|
|
135
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
1,224
|
|
975
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
$ 16,305
|
|
$ 16,546
|
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$ 573
|
|
$ 658
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
218
|
|
185
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
32
|
|
32
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
7
|
|
(11)
|
Net (gains) losses on asset and business dispositions
|
|
10
|
|
5
|
Equity companies' earnings (in excess of) less than dividends paid
|
|
(39)
|
|
(61)
|
Operating working capital
|
|
(476)
|
|
(367)
|
Postretirement benefits
|
|
3
|
|
2
|
Other
|
|
(1)
|
|
(5)
|
Cash Provided by Operations
|
|
327
|
|
438
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Capital spending
|
|
(204)
|
|
(194)
|
Investments in time deposits
|
|
(99)
|
|
(97)
|
Maturities of time deposits
|
|
186
|
|
119
|
Other
|
|
(2)
|
|
(9)
|
Cash Used for Investing
|
|
(119)
|
|
(181)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
Cash dividends paid
|
|
(405)
|
|
(398)
|
Change in short-term debt
|
|
45
|
|
4
|
Debt repayments
|
|
(250)
|
|
-
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
|
30
|
|
3
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(61)
|
|
(54)
|
Cash dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|
|
(18)
|
|
(19)
|
Other
|
|
(24)
|
|
(21)
|
Cash Used for Financing
|
|
(683)
|
|
(485)
|
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
17
|
|
(12)
|
Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
(458)
|
|
(240)
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period
|
|
1,021
|
|
1,093
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period
|
|
$ 563
|
|
$ 853
|
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION
BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS
(Millions)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NA
|
|
$ 2,666
|
|
$ 2,774
|
|
(3.9 %)
|
IPC
|
|
1,383
|
|
1,518
|
|
(8.9 %)
|
IFP
|
|
791
|
|
857
|
|
(7.7 %)
|
Total Net Sales
|
|
$ 4,840
|
|
$ 5,149
|
|
(6.0 %)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NA
|
|
$ 676
|
|
$ 667
|
|
1.3 %
|
IPC
|
|
194
|
|
242
|
|
(19.8 %)
|
IFP
|
|
106
|
|
110
|
|
(3.6 %)
|
Segment Operating Profit(a)
|
|
976
|
|
1,019
|
|
(4.2 %)
|
Corporate & Other
|
|
(207)
|
|
(166)
|
|
24.7 %
|
Total Operating Profit
|
|
$ 769
|
|
$ 853
|
|
(9.8 %)
|
|
|
(a)
|
Total Segment Operating Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure as it excludes certain unallocated general corporate expenses and income and expense not associated with the ongoing operations of the segments. Refer to "Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for further discussion of how we utilize non-GAAP financial measures. As shown above, we have included a reconciliation to Total Operating Profit, as determined in accordance with GAAP.
SUMMARY OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following provides the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures provided in this news release to the most closely related GAAP measure. These measures include: Organic Sales Growth, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate.
-
Organic Sales Growth is defined as the change in consolidated Net Sales, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the impacts of currency translation and divestitures and business exits.
Adjusted Gross and Operating Profit, Adjusted Earnings per Share, and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate are defined as consolidated Gross Profit, Operating Profit, Diluted Earnings per Share, and Effective Tax Rate, respectively, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the impacts of certain items that management believes do not reflect our underlying operations, and which are discussed in further detail below.
The income tax effect of these non-GAAP items on the Company's Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. The impact of these non-GAAP items on the Company's effective tax rate represents the difference in the effective tax rate calculated with and without the non-GAAP adjustment on Income Before Income Taxes and Equity Interests and Provision for income taxes.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures to assist in comparing our performance on a consistent basis for purposes of business decision making by removing the impact of certain items that we do not believe reflect our underlying and ongoing operations. We believe that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors because it (i) provides investors with meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain items, (ii) permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate historical performance, and (iii) otherwise provides supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating our results. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to those measures, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, and they should be read only in conjunction with our unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to the GAAP measures and by providing reconciliations of the non-GAAP and comparable GAAP financial measures. Certain non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this news release are presented on a forward-looking basis. Kimberly-Clark does not provide a reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict certain adjustment items without unreasonable effort. Please note that these items could be material to Kimberly-Clark's results calculated in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures exclude the following items for the relevant time periods:
-
2024 Transformation Initiative - We initiated this transformation to create a more agile and focused operating structure that will accelerate our proprietary pipeline of innovation in right-to-win spaces and improve our growth trajectory, profitability, and returns on investment.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Organic Sales Growth:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
|
Percent change vs. the prior year period
|
|
|
NA
|
|
IPC
|
|
IFP
|
|
Consolidated
|
Net Sales Growth
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
(8.9)
|
|
(7.7)
|
|
(6.0)
|
Currency Translation
|
|
0.4
|
|
6.0
|
|
2.6
|
|
2.4
|
Divestitures and Business Exits
|
|
2.9
|
|
-
|
|
2.9
|
|
2.0
|
Organic Sales Growth(a)
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
(a) Table may not foot due to rounding.
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Gross Profit
|
|
$ 1,733
|
|
$ 1,911
|
2024 Transformation Initiative
|
|
53
|
|
-
|
Adjusted Gross Profit
|
|
$ 1,786
|
|
$ 1,911
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating Profit
|
|
$ 769
|
|
$ 853
|
2024 Transformation Initiative
|
|
75
|
|
45
|
Adjusted Operating Profit
|
|
$ 844
|
|
$ 898
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings per Share:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Diluted Earnings per Share
|
|
$ 1.70
|
|
$ 1.91
|
2024 Transformation Initiative
|
|
0.23
|
|
0.10
|
Adjusted Earnings per Share(a)
|
|
$ 1.93
|
|
$ 2.01
|
|
|
(a)
|
The non-GAAP adjustments included above are presented net of tax. The income tax effect of these non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. Refer to the Adjusted Effective Tax Rate reconciliation below for the tax effect of these adjustments on the Company's reported Provision for income taxes.
The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:
|
|
|
Three Months Ended March 31
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
Income Before
|
|
Provision for
|
|
Income Before
|
|
Provision for
|
As Reported
|
|
$ 694
|
|
$ (165)
|
|
$ 781
|
|
$ (184)
|
2024 Transformation Initiative
|
|
77
|
|
-
|
|
45
|
|
(11)
|
As Adjusted
|
|
$ 771
|
|
$ (165)
|
|
$ 826
|
|
$ (195)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
|
|
23.8 %
|
|
|
|
23.6 %
|
As Adjusted
|
|
|
|
21.4 %
|
|
|
|
23.6 %
