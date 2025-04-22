Axonius Launches Exposures – A Breakthrough Product To Unify Security, Asset, And Business Context In A Single Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) True Risk. True Security. Axonius Exposures Redefines How Security Teams Prioritize and Remediate Threats with Unparalleled Accuracy and Automation.

NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cyber asset management that delivers visibility and actionability across all digital assets, today announced the launch of Axonius Exposures , a groundbreaking solution that transforms Risk-based Vulnerability Management and Exposure management by unifying security findings, asset intelligence, and business context in a single platform. The announcement comes ahead of the RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco, where cybersecurity professionals from around the world will explore the latest innovations shaping the future of security.

According to a new study, 97.9% of organizations have multiple sources reporting vulnerabilities and exposures while only 25% of IT security personnel feel they can trust all of their organization's data as it relates to their tech stack. Their data is siloed, inconsistent, and incomplete, requiring them to work manually to make sense of the data. Axonius Exposures is designed to eliminate security silos, so teams can take the actions they need to be most successful.

Built on the industry's most accurate cyber asset inventory, Axonius Exposures aggregates and correlates security gaps across IT and security tools, eliminating risk silos and enabling teams to prioritize, remediate, and track vulnerabilities with precision and automation. Unlike traditional vulnerability management approaches that operate in isolation or require disruptive integrations, Axonius Exposures works seamlessly with existing security investments-delivering unmatched clarity and control in exposure management. By providing a true, unified view of risk , security teams can make faster, more confident decisions to reduce threats, ensure compliance, and strengthen overall cybersecurity resilience.

Security leaders emphasize the need for a more holistic approach to risk management. James Berthoty, Founder of Latio Tech , highlighted that vulnerability and exposure management programs have long been hindered by incomplete data and fragmented workflows. "Axonius Exposures changes the game by bringing security findings, asset intelligence, and business context together in one place-empowering security teams to cut through the noise and take meaningful action on the risks that truly matter."

"For global enterprises like the Information Technology department at a large Ivy League University, achieving clear visibility and prioritization of risk is essential to safeguarding their operations. Keith Moran, Director of University Wide Vulnerability Management , emphasized that Axonius Exposures eliminates silos between security tools and asset data, providing a unified view of the risk landscape. "With this consolidated approach, our teams can quickly contextualize threats, automate remediation, and address vulnerabilities with greater speed and confidence."

Industry experts recognize the urgent need for a more effective approach to vulnerability management and exposure management. Andrew Braunberg, Principal Analyst at Omdia , explained that security teams are often overwhelmed by fragmented risk signals from multiple tools, making it increasingly difficult to prioritize and act on the most pressing threats. "Axonius Exposures changes this dynamic by unifying security, asset, and business context in a single platform-helping organizations shift from reactive vulnerability management to a truly risk-based approach."

"Security teams are overwhelmed by an endless stream of vulnerabilities, making it difficult to determine which truly pose a risk to their business," said Avidor Bartov, Chief Product Officer of Axonius . "Axonius Exposures changes that by consolidating security findings, asset intelligence, and business context into a single view-giving security teams the clarity and automation they need to focus on what matters most."

Axonius Exposures delivers unparalleled capabilities in risk analysis, automation, and remediation -ensuring a fast time to value for organizations seeking a proactive approach to vulnerability management. It comes on the heels of the launch of the Axonius Asset Cloud , its groundbreaking suite of products designed to transform asset intelligence into intelligent action of which Exposures is a core offering.

Axonius Exposures will be available for demo during RSAC from April 28 - May 2 at the Axonius booth, located in Moscone South #0626.

Axonius transforms asset intelligence into intelligent action. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization's IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence. Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius covers the lifecycle of millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Bring truth to action with Axonius. Learn more at .

