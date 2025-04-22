Polish FM On Easter Truce: Ukraine Knows Putin Well And Understands The Value Of His Declarations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Poland has commented on the“Easter truce,” noting that Ukraine knows Putin very well and appreciates his declarations of a ceasefire.

This was stated by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski in a comment to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“We have heard comments from Ukraine, which generally expected this kind of Putin's actions [non-compliance with the ceasefire]. It is difficult to add anything to this,” Wronski said.

He noted that Ukraine knows Putin very well and appreciates his ceasefire declarations.

“We have a similar experience,” the Polish foreign ministry spokesman stated.

On Wednesday, April 23, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski will deliver a speech in the Sejm about Poland's foreign policy objectives for 2025.

In a comment to the agency, Wronski emphasized that the text of the minister's speech is not yet public, but noted:“it will contain a lot about Ukraine.”

Earlier, in a commentary to the Polish media, Wronski said that this annual speech of the head of diplomacy in the lower house of the Polish parliament would be a response to the fears of Poles, because on the one hand, the war is ongoing, and on the other hand, it is a time of great uncertainty in the international arena. According to him, Sikorski will present to Polish politicians and society an analysis of the current situation, Warsaw's foreign policy commitments, and a course of action that will make Poland safer.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Saturday, April 19, Putin announced a ceasefire in the war against Ukraine for the duration of Easter.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian troops violated the ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin 2935 times on Sunday.

admits Russia targeting civilian sites in Sumy, Kryvyi Ri

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the Russian information operation aimed at accusing Ukraine of breaking the ceasefire had failed, including in the Western information field.

The UN Secretary-General believes that Russia and Ukraine continued fighting despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that the“Easter truce” was to last for 30 hours.

Photo: Michal Zebrowski/East News