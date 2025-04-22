Manychat Raises $140M To Fuel The Future Of AI-Driven Customer Engagement On Social And Messaging Platforms

This round brings Manychat's total funding to $163.3 million, powering global expansion, R&D, and advanced AI-agent innovation

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Manychat , a global leader in conversational AI and automation across social and messaging platforms, today announced a $140 million growth capital raise led by Summit Partners. This brings Manychat's total funding to $163.3 million since its founding in 2015, including its first institutional investment of $18 million in 2019 by Bessemer Venture Partners.

Social platforms are the new arena of global commerce, with socially driven commerce projected to surpass $100 billion in the U.S. alone by 2026. Manychat sits at the center of this shift, helping creators and businesses leverage AI and automation to forge stronger and more impactful relationships with their audiences.

Manychat powers billions of messages annually on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and other platforms, helping more than a million businesses in 170+ countries automate customer interactions, maximize engagement, and unlock monetization potential.

"Manychat was founded with a mission to help businesses grow by building meaningful customer relationships," said Mike Yan, co-founder and CEO at Manychat. "We also take pride in our ability to package and simplify new foundational technologies for the benefit of our customers. The more useful and effective our technology becomes, the more our customers can focus on delivering exceptional value in their space. This new funding, along with Summit Partners' guidance and expertise, will support our continued innovation in the realm of agentic AI and intelligent automation, helping our team and our products deliver true value for businesses and creators around the world."

Manychat, already a profitable company, will use this funding to accelerate its global expansion, invest further in R&D, enhance marketing and customer support capabilities, and advance breakthrough AI-Agent features across new and existing channels. In 2024, the company introduced Manychat AI, which is already used by tens of thousands of creators and businesses to better scale conversations with their customers.

"We believe the rapid growth in social commerce is driving a critical need for brands to invest in strategies and solutions that help build and sustain customer engagement across social and messaging platforms," said Sophia Popova, Partner at Summit Partners who has joined the Manychat Board of Directors. "Manychat's innovative platform is helping to redefine how businesses and creators engage with their audiences and to set new standards in digital communication and marketing. We are excited to partner with the Manychat team to help accelerate their global expansion and further enhance their AI-driven solutions."

About Manychat

Founded in 2015 by Mike Yan and Antony Gorin, Manychat is a global leader in conversational AI and automation across social and messaging platforms, helping businesses and creators engage their audiences through intelligent, automated conversations. With over a million users in 170 countries, Manychat powers billions of conversations optimized for driving engagement, nurturing relationships, and maximizing monetization potential across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and Messenger.

Follow Manychat at: manychat | IG: @manychat

Media contact:

Rebecca Reese

[email protected]

(603) 305-4155

About Summit

Summit Partners is a leading growth-focused investment firm. Summit invests across growth sectors of the economy and, since the firm's founding in 1984, has invested in more than 550 companies in technology, healthcare and other growth industries. These companies have completed more than 175 public equity offerings, and more than 250 have been acquired through strategic mergers and sales. Summit maintains offices in North America and Europe and seeks to invest in category-leading, profitable growth companies worldwide. For more information, please see or follow on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Susan Barr

[email protected]

SOURCE Manychat

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED