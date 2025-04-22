403
Trade representative announces Russia ready to back Africa’s digital independence
(MENAFN) Russia is prepared to help African countries strengthen their technological independence and digital infrastructure, according to Aleksey Andreev, Moscow’s trade representative in Morocco. Speaking to the newspaper L’Opinion on Tuesday, Andreev emphasized that Russia aims to be a strategic partner in Morocco’s “Morocco Digital 2030” initiative and other digital development efforts across the continent.
Highlighting the growing value of data in the modern world, Andreev stated that Russia is not seeking to exploit Africa’s natural resources, but rather to empower nations with the tools to manage and protect their digital assets.
Russia’s support would include a broad ecosystem of digital solutions, including smart city planning, public administration systems, financial technology, and business digitalization. Key areas of focus for collaboration include artificial intelligence, cloud services, cybersecurity, telecommunications, and smart transport systems.
In terms of implementation, Andreev said Russian developers are known for their adaptable approach, offering locally hosted data solutions and customizable products. This sets them apart from many Western companies that rely on rigid licensing frameworks, he added.
He also confirmed that Russia is open to helping Morocco and other African nations with digital literacy and skills training programs, tailored to local needs.
The initiative aligns with Russia’s broader strategy to deepen its economic ties with Africa. In 2023, trade between Russia and African countries hit a record $24.5 billion, according to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Meanwhile, Russian agricultural exports to Morocco alone reached $280 million in 2024—three times higher than the previous year.
The remarks come just days before GITEX Africa 2025, the continent’s largest tech and startup event, which will take place in Marrakesh from April 14 to 16.
