France Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030: New Entrants Include Cloudhq, Nation Data Center, Mistral AI, NTT DATA, PHOCEA DC, Yondr, Evroc, Dataone, Goodman And OPCORE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include government tax credits for renewable energy, strategic investments with the UAE in AI data centers, and adoption of innovative cooling technologies. Major players like Digital Realty, Equinix, and NTT DATA are fueling market expansion. Discover insights on the competitive landscape, infrastructure investments, and market forecasts. Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

France's Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.42 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.40 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.01%. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

France's government took several initiatives to support investment in renewable energy through a tax credit program. For instance, in December 2023, the France government introduced tax credits for renewable energy investment, including projects such as the production of batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and heat pumps. Under this program, the government provides tax credits between 20% to 60%, depending on the size and location of the projects.

The France government is taking the initiative to support AI data center growth and digital infrastructure in France. For instance, in February 2024, the French government announced that it had signed an agreement with the government of the United Arab Emirates to invest around USD 52 billion for an AI data center in France with a power capacity of around 1 GW.

Data centers involved in research and development activities might qualify for the Credit d'Impot Recherche (CIR), which offers a tax credit for eligible R&D expenditures.

In the France data center market, facilities are starting to adopt liquid cooling technologies for their data center to improve cooling and power consumption in data centers. For instance, in January 2024, DATA4 announced that it had signed a partnership with OVHcloud to provide OVHcloud's liquid cooling solution at Data4's site in Marcoussis, Paris. In October 2024, Amazon announced that through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services, it will provide digital skill training, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and security, to around 600,000 people in France by 2030. WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the France colocation market revenue.

Assessment of the data center investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing France data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France



Facilities Covered (Existing): 146



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 21



Coverage: 40+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in France



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)



Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)

Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The France data center market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market. EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Paris



Marseille

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)



Paris



Marseille Other Cities FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the France data center market include Digital Realty, Equinix, DataOne, Telehouse, SFR Business, Orange Business Services, CyrusOne, Global Switch, DataOne, Scaleway, and others.

In February 2024, NTT DATA planned to develop its data center with an IT capacity of over 84 MW in Paris, France to respond to the growing demands of colocation services in the country.

In 2024, the France data center market has witnessed around 10 new entrants such as CloudHQ, Nation Data Center, Mistral AI, NTT DATA, PHOCEA DC, Yondr, evroc, DataOne, Goodman, and OPCORE. These companies are entering the France data center market to provide colocation services across the country, and it will increase the market competitiveness in the forecast period.

The France data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase the competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the France data center market include 3M, ABB Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Carrier, Cummins, Honeywell International, Legrand, Schneider Electric Rehlko, Vertiv, and others. The France data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including APL Data Center, Artelia, Bouygues Energies & Services, CapIngelec, Mercury, Eiffage, VINCI Energies Building Solution, Reid Brewin Architects, and others that have been offering their services in the market. For instance, in February 2024, Mercury announced that it had delivered Digital Realty's PAR9 Data Center facility. The company provided architectural design, mechanical systems, electrical systems, and commissioning services. IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Pure Storage Quanta Cloud Technology Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

APL Data Center

Artelia

Arup

BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS

Bouygues Energies & Services

CapIngelec

Eiffage

EYP MCF

JERLAURE

Exyte (M+W Group

LPI Group

Mercury

Reid Brewin Architects

TPF Ingenierie

VINCI Energies Building Solutions

Egis Equans Data Centers Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Carrier

Condair

Cummins

D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Eaton

ebm-papst

FlaktGroup

Grundfos

GS Yuasa International

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Rehlko

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Nlyte Software

Perkins Engines

Piller Power Systems

Riello UPS

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec

STULZ

Vertiv Lennox Data Center Investors

Colt Data Centre Services

CyrusOne

DATA4

Digital Realty

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

Global Switch

Orange Business Services

Scaleway

SFR Business

Telehouse

Microsoft Thesee DataCenter New Entrants

CloudHQ

Nation Data Center

Mistral AI

NTT DATA

PHOCEA DC

Yondr

evroc

DataOne

Goodman OPCORE Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered France

REPORT COVERAGE

This report analyses the France data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:



IT Infrastructure



Servers



Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems



Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard



Tier I & Tier II



Tier III

Tier IV

Geography



Paris Other Cities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

French Data Center Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900