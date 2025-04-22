Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030: New Entrants Include Cloudhq, Nation Data Center, Mistral AI, NTT DATA, PHOCEA DC, Yondr, Evroc, Dataone, Goodman And OPCORE


2025-04-22 05:16:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key growth drivers include government tax credits for renewable energy, strategic investments with the UAE in AI data centers, and adoption of innovative cooling technologies. Major players like Digital Realty, Equinix, and NTT DATA are fueling market expansion. Discover insights on the competitive landscape, infrastructure investments, and market forecasts.

Dublin, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "France Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
France's Data Center Market was valued at USD 3.42 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 6.40 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.01%.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • France's government took several initiatives to support investment in renewable energy through a tax credit program. For instance, in December 2023, the France government introduced tax credits for renewable energy investment, including projects such as the production of batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, and heat pumps. Under this program, the government provides tax credits between 20% to 60%, depending on the size and location of the projects.
  • The France government is taking the initiative to support AI data center growth and digital infrastructure in France. For instance, in February 2024, the French government announced that it had signed an agreement with the government of the United Arab Emirates to invest around USD 52 billion for an AI data center in France with a power capacity of around 1 GW.
  • Data centers involved in research and development activities might qualify for the Credit d'Impot Recherche (CIR), which offers a tax credit for eligible R&D expenditures.
  • In the France data center market, facilities are starting to adopt liquid cooling technologies for their data center to improve cooling and power consumption in data centers. For instance, in January 2024, DATA4 announced that it had signed a partnership with OVHcloud to provide OVHcloud's liquid cooling solution at Data4's site in Marcoussis, Paris.
  • In October 2024, Amazon announced that through its subsidiary Amazon Web Services, it will provide digital skill training, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and security, to around 600,000 people in France by 2030.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the France colocation market revenue.
  • Assessment of the data center investment in France by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
  • Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
  • A detailed study of the existing France data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the France data center market size during the forecast period.
  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in France
    • Facilities Covered (Existing): 146
    • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 21
    • Coverage: 40+ Cities
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
    • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
  • Data center colocation market in France
    • Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
    • Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030)
    • Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
  • The France data center market landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Paris
    • Marseille
    • Other Cities
  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
    • Paris
    • Marseille
    • Other Cities

FRANCE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Some of the key colocation data center investors in the France data center market include Digital Realty, Equinix, DataOne, Telehouse, SFR Business, Orange Business Services, CyrusOne, Global Switch, DataOne, Scaleway, and others.
  • In February 2024, NTT DATA planned to develop its data center with an IT capacity of over 84 MW in Paris, France to respond to the growing demands of colocation services in the country.
  • In 2024, the France data center market has witnessed around 10 new entrants such as CloudHQ, Nation Data Center, Mistral AI, NTT DATA, PHOCEA DC, Yondr, evroc, DataOne, Goodman, and OPCORE. These companies are entering the France data center market to provide colocation services across the country, and it will increase the market competitiveness in the forecast period.
  • The France data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase the competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in the France data center market include 3M, ABB Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Carrier, Cummins, Honeywell International, Legrand, Schneider Electric Rehlko, Vertiv, and others.
  • The France data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including APL Data Center, Artelia, Bouygues Energies & Services, CapIngelec, Mercury, Eiffage, VINCI Energies Building Solution, Reid Brewin Architects, and others that have been offering their services in the market. For instance, in February 2024, Mercury announced that it had delivered Digital Realty's PAR9 Data Center facility. The company provided architectural design, mechanical systems, electrical systems, and commissioning services.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks
  • Atos
  • Broadcom
  • Cisco Systems
  • Dell Technologies
  • Extreme Networks
  • Fujitsu
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise
  • Huawei Technologies
  • IBM
  • Inspur
  • Juniper Networks
  • Lenovo
  • NetApp
  • Pure Storage
  • Quanta Cloud Technology

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

  • APL Data Center
  • Artelia
  • Arup
  • BENTHEM CROUWEL ARCHITECTS
  • Bouygues Energies & Services
  • CapIngelec
  • Eiffage
  • EYP MCF
  • JERLAURE
  • Exyte (M+W Group
  • LPI Group
  • Mercury
  • Reid Brewin Architects
  • TPF Ingenierie
  • VINCI Energies Building Solutions
  • Egis
  • Equans Data Centers

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • 3M
  • ABB
  • Alfa Laval
  • Caterpillar
  • Carrier
  • Condair
  • Cummins
  • D'HONDT THERMAL SOLUTIONS
  • Eaton
  • ebm-papst
  • FlaktGroup
  • Grundfos
  • GS Yuasa International
  • HITEC Power Protection
  • Honeywell International
  • Johnson Controls
  • Rehlko
  • Legrand
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Munters
  • Nlyte Software
  • Perkins Engines
  • Piller Power Systems
  • Riello UPS
  • Rittal
  • Rolls-Royce
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens
  • Socomec
  • STULZ
  • Vertiv
  • Lennox

Data Center Investors

  • Colt Data Centre Services
  • CyrusOne
  • DATA4
  • Digital Realty
  • Equinix
  • Etix Everywhere
  • Global Switch
  • Orange Business Services
  • Scaleway
  • SFR Business
  • Telehouse
  • Microsoft
  • Thesee DataCenter

New Entrants

  • CloudHQ
  • Nation Data Center
  • Mistral AI
  • NTT DATA
  • PHOCEA DC
  • Yondr
  • evroc
  • DataOne
  • Goodman
  • OPCORE

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 136
Forecast Period 2024 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.42 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.4 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0%
Regions Covered France

REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the France data center market share. It elaborately analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

  • IT Infrastructure
    • Servers
    • Storage Systems
    • Network Infrastructure
  • Electrical Infrastructure
    • UPS Systems
    • Generators
    • Transfer Switches & Switchgears
    • PDUs
    • Other Electrical Infrastructure
  • Mechanical Infrastructure
    • Cooling Systems
    • Rack Cabinets
    • Other Mechanical Infrastructure
  • Cooling Systems
    • CRAC & CRAH Units
    • Chiller Units
    • Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
    • Other Cooling Units
  • General Construction
    • Core & Shell Development
    • Installation & Commissioning Services
    • Engineering & Building Design
    • Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
    • Physical Security
    • Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
  • Tier Standard
    • Tier I & Tier II
    • Tier III
    • Tier IV
  • Geography
    • Paris
    • Other Cities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • French Data Center Market
