Leyla Aliyeva Meets With Spouse Of Secretary General Of Central Committee Of Vietnam's Communist Party

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with Ngo Phuong Ly, the spouse of the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, during her visit to Vietnam, Azernews reports.

The meeting took place at the Vietnam National Fine Arts Museum, known as one of the main cultural centers demonstrating the artistic heritage of Vietnam. The museum's galleries have a unique collection that attract visitors from local and foreign countries. In addition to permanent exhibitions, there are also temporary exhibitions and a creative space for children.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Ngo Phuong Ly, spouse of the Secretary General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, exchanged views on the expansion of existing relations between the two countries.

It was underlined that close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam began when National Leader Heydar Aliyev made his first foreign visit to Vietnam as a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union and First Deputy Chairman of the USSR Council of Ministers. Today, the Foundation named after the National Leader contributes to the deepening of relations with Vietnam in various fields in order to continue the relations between the two countries at the level of close partnership, mutual respect and friendship.

The meeting emphasized the importance of further deepening the relations established at the state level in various directions, including within the framework of projects in the cultural, educational and social spheres, and expressed confidence that the planned visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam to Azerbaijan on May 7-8 this year will be the next step in strengthening the cooperation between the two countries.

The importance of continuing cultural projects in the future, such as the premiere of the "Vietnamese Suite" written by the great Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev in 1954 in Hanoi in 2023, the organization of a joint concert program of Azerbaijani musicians with the Vietnam National Academy of Music, the organization of cultural days of both countries, as well as mutual visits of cultural figures, intellectuals and youth activists, was emphasized.

It was stated that the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Vietnam will continue in various fields, and the focus was on the tourism potential of the two countries and projects aimed at protecting the environment. It was noted that the implemented projects play a special role in the relations between the two countries and peoples.