403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Soak Up Sea Views and Endless Perks with an Unforgettable Staycation at JA Ocean View Hotel
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (April 2025): Perfectly located in the lively oceanfront neighbourhood of JBR, JA Ocean View Hotel truly has something to delight every guest. Now providing the perfect excuse to plan a well-earned staycation, this stunning property invites guests to enjoy 20% off rooms and suites, dining, and experiences throughout your stay. What’s more, those seeking to elevate the experience further can upgrade to half-board and receive a complimentary bottle of grape for each night of your stay, allowing you to fully savour the experience.
Just a stone’s throw away from one of the ci’y’s favourite beaches, all of JA Ocean View Hotel’s elegantly appointed accommodations boast panoramic views of the sparkling Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. Complete with a variety of rooms and suites to choose from, it’s ideal for families, couples on a romantic escape, or solo travellers eager to explore the locale. To ensure a seamless stay experience from start to finish, this exclusive staycation offer includes early check-in, late check-out, and flexible cancellation alongside the 20% discount on rooms and suites.
Guests can also enjoy 20% off dining and discover the property’s diverse culinary offerings, including Aqua, the all-day dining venue serving hearty breakfast buffets and global dinner spreads. Other standout dining options include Il Motto Pizzeria, known for its authentic Italian fare with handcrafted pizzas and pasta, and OIA, the proper’y’s new Greek restaurant inspired by the spirit of Santorini. To elevate your staycation even further, you can upgrade to half-board and enjoy a complimentary bottle of grape each night, perfect for sitting back, sipping, and savouring the moment.
To make your staycation even more memorable, take advantage of 20% off all paid experiences, including an energetic game of padel tennis. Alternatively, grab a complimentary shuttle bus to Yas Island. Alongside paid experiences, guests can also enjoy a beach day, a workout in the fully equipped gym, a fun-filled play area for little ones, or a day lounging by the picturesque infinity pool.
Treat yourself to a well-deserved escape where endless ocean views and new experiences await at every turn. Unwind in comfort, savour authentic flavours, and explore the best of JBR just moments away, all with 20% off and added perks throughout your stay. Don’t miss out book your next staycation at JA Ocean View Hotel and make every moment count.
When: Ongoing
Offer:
• 20% off rooms and suites, dining, and experiences
• Complimentary bottle of grape for every night of your stay when you upgrade to half board
• Flexible cancellation
• Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
Terms & Conditions:
• Rates are subject to 7% municipality fees, 10% service charge per room per night, and 5% VAT
• Tourism Dirham Fee of AED 20 per bedroom, per night applies (payable directly at the hotel)
• Dining discounts vary by property and outlet
• This offer cannot be combined with any other promotions
*For bookings and more information, please call +971 4 814 5500 or email ...
Just a stone’s throw away from one of the ci’y’s favourite beaches, all of JA Ocean View Hotel’s elegantly appointed accommodations boast panoramic views of the sparkling Arabian Gulf and Ain Dubai. Complete with a variety of rooms and suites to choose from, it’s ideal for families, couples on a romantic escape, or solo travellers eager to explore the locale. To ensure a seamless stay experience from start to finish, this exclusive staycation offer includes early check-in, late check-out, and flexible cancellation alongside the 20% discount on rooms and suites.
Guests can also enjoy 20% off dining and discover the property’s diverse culinary offerings, including Aqua, the all-day dining venue serving hearty breakfast buffets and global dinner spreads. Other standout dining options include Il Motto Pizzeria, known for its authentic Italian fare with handcrafted pizzas and pasta, and OIA, the proper’y’s new Greek restaurant inspired by the spirit of Santorini. To elevate your staycation even further, you can upgrade to half-board and enjoy a complimentary bottle of grape each night, perfect for sitting back, sipping, and savouring the moment.
To make your staycation even more memorable, take advantage of 20% off all paid experiences, including an energetic game of padel tennis. Alternatively, grab a complimentary shuttle bus to Yas Island. Alongside paid experiences, guests can also enjoy a beach day, a workout in the fully equipped gym, a fun-filled play area for little ones, or a day lounging by the picturesque infinity pool.
Treat yourself to a well-deserved escape where endless ocean views and new experiences await at every turn. Unwind in comfort, savour authentic flavours, and explore the best of JBR just moments away, all with 20% off and added perks throughout your stay. Don’t miss out book your next staycation at JA Ocean View Hotel and make every moment count.
When: Ongoing
Offer:
• 20% off rooms and suites, dining, and experiences
• Complimentary bottle of grape for every night of your stay when you upgrade to half board
• Flexible cancellation
• Early check-in and late check-out (subject to availability)
Terms & Conditions:
• Rates are subject to 7% municipality fees, 10% service charge per room per night, and 5% VAT
• Tourism Dirham Fee of AED 20 per bedroom, per night applies (payable directly at the hotel)
• Dining discounts vary by property and outlet
• This offer cannot be combined with any other promotions
*For bookings and more information, please call +971 4 814 5500 or email ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment