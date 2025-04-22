403
Mexican Peso Surges To Six-Month High As Dollar Weakens Amid Fed Uncertainty
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican Peso strengthened significantly against the US Dollar this morning, with the USD/MXN pair trading at 19.6565, down 0.41% from yesterday's close of 19.7378.
Trading data from April 22 shows the peso reaching its highest level against the greenback in nearly six months, erasing some losses from Monday but maintaining strong momentum.
The peso has registered impressive gains over the past week, climbing almost 3% as the exchange rate fell from 20.29 to 19.70. This growth forms part of a broader recovery pattern, with the currency pair retreating substantially from its mid-April peak of 21.10500 recorded on April 9.
Market analysts attribute the peso' strength to several converging factors. Dollar weakness persists following President Trump's suggestions he might remove Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
This rhetoric has undermined confidence in US assets and pushed the Dollar Index to its lowest level since March 2022. Mexico's high interest rate environment continues to attract significant foreign capital.
Despite Banxico's recent cut to 9% from 11.25%, the substantial differential between Mexico's policy rate and its core inflation of approximately 4% makes peso-denominated assets attractive to investors seeking yield.
Mexico-U.S. Diplomatic Relations Strengthen
The diplomatic relationship between Mexico and the United States has improved following what officials described as a "productive" call between Presidents Trump and Sheinbaum last month.
This conversation tempered fears about sweeping new tariffs and helped boost investor confidence in Mexican assets. Oil market stability has further supported the peso.
Pemex, Mexico's state oil company, reported a 33% increase in crude exports in February compared to January, bolstering the country's trade receipts despite overall export volumes remaining 25% below 2024 levels.
The currency pair turned decidedly bearish after dropping below its 200-day Simple Moving Average of 19.89. Technical indicators show immediate support around 19.67, with resistance establishing near 19.70.
The Relative Strength Index suggests sellers may be losing momentum, potentially setting the stage for a modest correction. Mexico's economy faces mixed signals with inflation edging higher to 3.80% in March from 3.77% in February.
The government recently lowered its 2025 growth forecast to between 1.5% and 2.3%, down from earlier projections of 2.0% to 3.0%, yet still more optimistic than private sector forecasts averaging just 0.5%.
Trade Economics models project the peso will weaken to 20.10 by the end of this quarter and potentially reach 21.25 within twelve months. This outlook reflects ongoing concerns about slowing economic activity and the impact of potential trade disruptions with the United States.
The unemployment rate currently sits at 2.5% but analysts expect this figure to rise as economic growth moderates throughout 2025. Banxico officials have signaled further rate cuts remain likely, which could eventually reduce the interest rate advantage currently supporting the peso.
