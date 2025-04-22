403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S-African Minister says new S-African ambassador to US will be ‘fit and proper’
(MENAFN) South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has stated that the next ambassador to the United States, following the expulsion of Ebrahim Rasool, will be a "fit and proper" candidate, emphasizing the importance of capability over race. Lamola clarified that the African National Congress (ANC) is a non-racial organization, and the focus will be on selecting someone who meets the necessary qualifications for the role, regardless of their race.
Rasool, who was expelled by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after making controversial comments about the Trump administration, returned to South Africa last week. The ANC's deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, confirmed that Rasool’s expulsion had been reviewed, but no further actions would be taken. She added that it was time to move forward and work towards a united approach for South Africa’s diplomatic representation.
Former ambassador Tony Leon criticized Rasool’s conduct, arguing that ambassadors should prioritize representing their country’s interests rather than expressing personal opinions. Leon also highlighted that South Africa’s foreign policy needs to adapt to the changing global landscape. He suggested a more strategic and nuanced approach to diplomacy, avoiding confrontational tactics and focusing on resolving differences through dialogue.
Rasool, who was expelled by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after making controversial comments about the Trump administration, returned to South Africa last week. The ANC's deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, confirmed that Rasool’s expulsion had been reviewed, but no further actions would be taken. She added that it was time to move forward and work towards a united approach for South Africa’s diplomatic representation.
Former ambassador Tony Leon criticized Rasool’s conduct, arguing that ambassadors should prioritize representing their country’s interests rather than expressing personal opinions. Leon also highlighted that South Africa’s foreign policy needs to adapt to the changing global landscape. He suggested a more strategic and nuanced approach to diplomacy, avoiding confrontational tactics and focusing on resolving differences through dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment