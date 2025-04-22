Japan Defense Market Report 2025-2030: Budget Allocation, Regulations, Key Acquisitions, Competitive Landscape And Forecast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report forecasts market size and growth rate over the next five years, analyzing key drivers like potential threats from China and North Korea. It covers defense budget assessment, procurement programs like F-35A and Global Combat Air Programme, market entry strategies, and the competitive landscape, highlighting major defense firms in Japan. It also evaluates military doctrine, geopolitical dynamics, and emerging opportunities in defense sectors. This report enables informed investment decisions by revealing underlying factors driving demand and identifying opportunities in the Japan defense market.

The report provides the market size forecast and the projected growth rate for the next five years. The report covers industry analysis including the key market drivers, emerging technology trends, and major challenges faced by market participants. It also offers insights regarding key factors and government programs that are expected to influence the demand for military platforms over the forecast period.

Over the historic period, Japan's defense expenditure surge was mainly driven by its need to counter potential threats from China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) or North Korea.

During 2021-25, while Japan's defense expenditure grew at a CAGR of 1.9% and reached $54.2 billion in 2025, the country unveiled a "Defense-Strengthening Acceleration Package" in 2021, which saw the disbursement of additional funding for the defense sector in the form of the supplementary budget.

Drivers of Defense expenditure include Potential threats from China and North Korea, Multidomain defense force. Major ongoing procurement program include procurement of Global Combat Air Programme, F-35A, F-35B

This report offers a detailed analysis of Japan's defense market, with market size forecasts covering the next five years. It also offers insights into the strategy, security environment and defense market dynamics of the country. Various sections covered in the report are as follows:

Defense Budget Assessment: This chapter covers the defense budgeting process, market size forecasts, drivers of expenditure, and allocation analysis. It also examines key market trends and insights.

Military Doctrine and Security Environment: Detailed analysis of military doctrine, strategic alliances, geopolitical dynamics, and the political, social, and economic factors influencing the security environment.

Market Entry Strategy and Regulations: This section elaborates on essential aspects of procurement policy and market regulations, market entry routes, key defense procurement bodies and major deals.

Market attractiveness and emerging opportunities: It evaluates the attractiveness of various defense sectors, indicating cumulative market value, and highlights the top sectors and defense segments by value in the country.

Defense Platforms Import and Export Dynamics: Provides an understanding of the defense platform imports and exports of the country from 2016 to 2023. Both imports and exports of the country are provided in terms of value ($M) and volume (units), categorized by country and sector.

Defense Platform Acquisitions: It offers an overview of defense platform acquisitions by value. It lists current defense procurement schedules for the major ongoing and planned military platforms that have been formulated in the country and elaborates on the reasons leading to the procurement of the same.

Fleet Size: Outlines the current fleet sizes of the Army, Air Force, and Navy, detailing the year of acquisition, units in service, and the prime contractor for the equipment. Competitive Landscape: Profiles the main defense companies operating in the country, offering insights into their business overviews, latest contracts, and financial results.

