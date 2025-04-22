KVIC's Turnover Crossed Rs 1.70 Lakh Crore In FY25: Chairman Manoj Kumar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has achieved a record-breaking turnover of over Rs 1.70 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, according to KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar.

Speaking to IANS, Kumar said that the Khadi sector not only provided employment opportunities but also witnessed remarkable financial growth.

“In the previous financial year, Khadi and Village Industries clocked a turnover of Rs 1,56,000 crore. This year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the figure has surpassed Rs 1,70,551 crore,” Kumar told IANS.

“We are aiming to cross Rs 2 lakh crore in the upcoming financial year, setting a new benchmark in the sector's history,” he added.

Highlighting the transformation over the past decade, Kumar added,“In the last 11 years, under PM Modi's leadership, we have grown from Rs 31,000 crore to over Rs 1.70 lakh crore in turnover. These numbers reflect our consistent rise in production, sales, and employment generation.”

"We are also planning to renovate the Khadi India store in Connaught Place, Delhi, making it grand and reflective of our heritage and traditions," he mentioned.

Earlier, during a press conference Kumar expressed pride in Khadi's exponential growth.

“In the last 11 years, a new identity for Khadi has been built under PM Modi's vision and guidance. KVIC is scaling new heights, which is crucial for the goal of building an self-reliant India,” he said.

He noted that the production, which stood at Rs 811.08 crore in the financial year 2013-14, has surged by over four-and-a-half times (366 per cent) to Rs 3,783.36 crore in FY25 -- marking the highest-ever performance to date.

He also pointed out a significant rise in the sales of Khadi garments. From Rs 1,081.04 crore in 2013-14, sales have jumped nearly six-and-a-half times to Rs 7,145.61 crore in FY25.

"The promotion of Khadi by PM Modi on major platforms has played a vital role in boosting its sales," he added.