403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven Die in Horrific Stabbing Attack at Antipolo Bakery
(MENAFN) Seven male workers of a bakery in Antipolo City, Rizal, tragically lost their lives in a brutal stabbing attack early on Tuesday morning, according to police reports.
The violence unfolded when the lone assailant, a worker at the same bakery, entered the premises while his colleagues were asleep and fatally stabbed them. The suspect, who was identified as one of the bakery workers, surrendered to authorities shortly after the deadly attack.
In a video shared by the police, the suspect confessed to using two knives in the assault and alleged that his victims had been plotting to kill him. Authorities are currently working to verify these claims as part of their ongoing investigation.
Police are delving deeper into the motive behind the attack, including conducting a thorough evaluation of the suspect’s mental health history, as they continue to piece together the events surrounding this horrific crime.
The violence unfolded when the lone assailant, a worker at the same bakery, entered the premises while his colleagues were asleep and fatally stabbed them. The suspect, who was identified as one of the bakery workers, surrendered to authorities shortly after the deadly attack.
In a video shared by the police, the suspect confessed to using two knives in the assault and alleged that his victims had been plotting to kill him. Authorities are currently working to verify these claims as part of their ongoing investigation.
Police are delving deeper into the motive behind the attack, including conducting a thorough evaluation of the suspect’s mental health history, as they continue to piece together the events surrounding this horrific crime.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment