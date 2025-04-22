403
KROHNE Showcases Role of Measurement Technology in the Future of Food at Saudi Food Manufacturing 2025
(MENAFN- KROHNE ) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – April 2025 — KROHNE Middle East proudly participated in Saudi Food Manufacturing 2025, where regional leaders, global experts, and technology pioneers convened to shape the future of food production across the Middle East and beyond. At the event’s flagship Food Forward Summit, KROHNE underscored the vital role of precision measurement technology in transforming the food and beverage sector—linking Saudi Vision 2030 goals with on-the-ground industrial progress.
During the summit, Henrik von Scheel, architect of Industry 4.0 and renowned futurist, forecast: In five years, Saudi Arabia will be the centre of the future of food along the Silk Road.
This statement reflects the momentum behind the Kingdom’s transformation. With more than SAR 90 billion in planned investment into food and agriculture and an annual sector growth of 7.3% CAGR, Saudi Arabia is emerging as a regional innovation hub (Invest Saudi).
Jay Gadhavi, General Manager of KROHNE Middle East, highlighted the strategic value of KROHNE’s involvement:
“Saudi Arabia isn’t just scaling up—it’s stepping into a leadership role in food innovation across the Silk Road economies. At KROHNE, we believe the backbone of this transformation is measurement. The ability to generate reliable, actionable data is what enables safer, more sustainable and more efficient food systems.”
KROHNE’s instrumentation technology empowers producers to deliver traceability, efficiency, and quality from raw materials to final product. Applications highlighted at the event included:
• Steam optimization in sugar production: energy use reduced by up to 20% with better °Brix control
• Inline pH monitoring in fermentation: up to 40% fewer batch failures, improving yield and reducing waste
These capabilities are increasingly important as regional producers aim to meet international food safety standards while improving operational sustainability.
Ryan Kromhout, KROHNE’s Global Food Industry Expert, who joined the panel discussions, noted:
“You can install the best systems in the world—but without people who understand and trust the data, real change won’t happen. Digital transformation must be cultural as well as technical.”
The summit’s atmosphere echoed this sentiment, with consensus among experts that aligning people, process, and purpose is critical to the region’s food security ambitions.
KROHNE is proud to support this transformation—delivering measurement solutions that not only monitor but empower the next generation of food producers across the GCC and along the Silk Road.
