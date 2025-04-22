403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports Ukraine planning on adding alcohol to gasoline
(MENAFN) Starting May 1, Ukraine will require all gasoline sold in the country to include 5% bioethanol, aligning with European Union environmental standards, Economic Pravda reported on Wednesday. The new regulation, passed by the Ukrainian parliament in 2024, brings the country in line with most EU nations, where bioethanol-blended fuel is already standard.
Bioethanol, an alcohol-based fuel derived from crops like corn and sugarcane, helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve fuel combustion. While Ukraine had not previously included bioethanol in its gasoline, the new E5 standard (5% ethanol) will now apply to all retail and wholesale automotive fuel—except for high-octane 98-grade fuel and fuel used by the military.
However, concerns are growing over the country’s readiness to implement the law. Ukraine currently lacks domestic production of E5 fuel and will rely almost entirely on imports. According to energy expert Sergey Kuyun, around 90% of the new fuel will likely come pre-blended from abroad.
Gas station operators have raised alarms over the lack of quality control mechanisms, trained personnel, and funding needed to enforce the new standard. Government agencies confirmed there will be no fines for non-compliance in the initial months, as enforcement procedures are still being developed.
One government source warned that, due to the lack of oversight, consumers may have to judge fuel quality themselves. “If they buy poor-quality fuel, they simply won’t return to that gas station,” the source explained.
Fuel prices are also expected to rise, as most EU suppliers have shifted to E10 (10% ethanol) and will need to retool operations to provide the lower E5 blend required by Ukraine.
Ukraine recently received its first shipments of E5 fuel from Lithuania’s Orlen Lietuva and Romania’s OMV Petrom, with further deliveries expected from refineries in Poland and Germany later this month.
Bioethanol, an alcohol-based fuel derived from crops like corn and sugarcane, helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve fuel combustion. While Ukraine had not previously included bioethanol in its gasoline, the new E5 standard (5% ethanol) will now apply to all retail and wholesale automotive fuel—except for high-octane 98-grade fuel and fuel used by the military.
However, concerns are growing over the country’s readiness to implement the law. Ukraine currently lacks domestic production of E5 fuel and will rely almost entirely on imports. According to energy expert Sergey Kuyun, around 90% of the new fuel will likely come pre-blended from abroad.
Gas station operators have raised alarms over the lack of quality control mechanisms, trained personnel, and funding needed to enforce the new standard. Government agencies confirmed there will be no fines for non-compliance in the initial months, as enforcement procedures are still being developed.
One government source warned that, due to the lack of oversight, consumers may have to judge fuel quality themselves. “If they buy poor-quality fuel, they simply won’t return to that gas station,” the source explained.
Fuel prices are also expected to rise, as most EU suppliers have shifted to E10 (10% ethanol) and will need to retool operations to provide the lower E5 blend required by Ukraine.
Ukraine recently received its first shipments of E5 fuel from Lithuania’s Orlen Lietuva and Romania’s OMV Petrom, with further deliveries expected from refineries in Poland and Germany later this month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment