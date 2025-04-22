Devnagri AI To Showcase Multilingual AI Solutions At Dubai AI Festival 2025

Devnagri AI

The company will demonstrate its suite of language technology solutions designed to break language barriers for businesses operating in global markets.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Devnagri AI , India's first AI-powered translation and localization platform, announces its participation in the Dubai AI Festival 2025, scheduled for April 23-24 at Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. The company will demonstrate its suite of innovative language technology solutions designed to break language barriers for businesses operating in global markets.

Co-founder Himanshu Sharma will lead Devnagri AI's delegation at the festival, which brings together over 8,000 industry experts, 500 investors, and 100 exhibitors from more than 100 countries.

"We're thrilled to bring Devnagri AI to the Dubai AI Festival and showcase how our technology is transforming cross-language communication," added Himanshu Sharma, Co-founder of Devnagri AI. "The Middle East represents a vibrant multilingual market where businesses constantly navigate language complexities. Our AI solutions address these challenges by making content accessible across languages without sacrificing quality or authenticity."

Visitors to Devnagri AI's booth will experience live demonstrations of the company's comprehensive AI-powered language solutions, including document translation, website and app localization, and multilingual conversational AI. These technologies enable businesses to expand their reach into new markets while maintaining consistent personalized brand communication.

"Dubai's position as a global business hub makes it the perfect venue to demonstrate how AI can bridge language gaps," said Nakul Kundra, Co-founder of Devnagri AI. "We're particularly excited to connect with businesses operating across diverse markets who need to communicate effectively in multiple languages. Our technology doesn't just translate words-it preserves context, cultural nuances, and brand voice across 40+ languages."

Festival attendees from various sectors, including banking and financial services, fintech, legal services, education technology, government, and SaaS are invited to visit Devnagri AI's booth # S16 to explore how AI-powered language solutions can support their global communication strategies without requiring additional development or operational resources.

Media representatives are welcome to schedule interviews with Devnagri AI's co-founders to discuss the evolving landscape of AI in language technology and the impact of advanced translation solutions on global business communication.

About Devnagri AI

Devnagri AI is India's first AI-powered translation and localization platform on a mission to make content accessible to everyone in their preferred language. The company's unified language technology platform offers end-to-end multilingual localization solutions. Trusted by leading banks, financial services companies, media and entertainment companies, healthcare organizations, and government agencies, Devnagri AI provides fast, scalable, and secure language solutions with plug-and-play integration. The company specializes in personalizing business communications across languages while maintaining context, cultural nuances, and brand voice.

