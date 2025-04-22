403
Joe & The Juice Launches The New "Steak" Sandwich in Kuwait, In Partnership With NBA All-Star Kevin Durant
(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, April21, 2025: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Light Food, a subsidiary of Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW), announced today the launch of Joe & the Juice’s new "Steak" sandwich, crafted in partnership with two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant.
To celebrate the arrival of The Steak in Kuwait, Joe & The Juice hosted a special event at its Murouj branch. Guests, including influencers, basketball players, and fans, enjoyed samples of the new Steak sandwich. The event also featured a public Highest Jump Challenge, where the winner took home a basketball signed by Kevin Durant.
Kevin Durant’s involvement in the creation of “The Steak” reflects a shared focus on performance, simplicity, and high-quality ingredients. The collaboration highlights Joe & The Juice’s commitment to offering flavorful, functional meals that support active lifestyles.
Kevin Durant stated: “The goal of this collaboration was simple: We got a great team together to create a great product. I hope my fans and fans of Joe & The Juice enjoy it!”
The 'Steak' sandwich, which debuted globally on March 5th at Joe & The Juice locations in the U.S. and Europe, delivers a bold mix of flavor and function, boasting over 30 grams of protein. It’s made with premium steak, aged Grana Padano cheese, tangy pickles, arugula, tomato, and honey mustard, all served on warm, toasted bread.
The new premium sandwich is now available at all branches in Kuwait and online through the Joe & The Juice app and Deliveroo, for a limited time only until June 30, 2025.
