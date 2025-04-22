403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana - The New Abu Dhabi Tower Looks Like a Silk Dress Dancing in the Wind
(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 21 April 2025 – Imagine a tower that doesn’t just stand still—but moves. Or at least appears to. That’s the architectural poetry behind ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana, now taking shape on the shoreline of Al Reem Island.
The 35-storey landmark, comprising 174 units, emerges like a sculpture in motion—its curved balconies and cascading form echoing the soft sweep of a silk veil caught in the wind. The shimmering façade, inspired by couture fabrics, reflects light like liquid, turning the building into a living canvas.
Developed by Ohana Development in partnership with the world-renowned fashion house ELIE SAAB, this is Abu Dhabi’s first branded residential tower. Blending timeless elegance with contemporary design, it sets a new benchmark for refined waterfront living.
From dual-level penthouses with infinity pools to thoughtfully designed apartments, each residence is crafted to celebrate space, light, and serenity. Every detail—whether in form, material, or flow—reflects a lifestyle rooted in grace and intentionality.
From dual-level penthouses with infinity pools to thoughtfully designed serene garden-level residences, every unit is designed to frame not just a view, but a way of life. The photos offer a glimpse into this elevated experience—where sea breeze meets silk, and living becomes a curated expression of personal style.
ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana isn’t just a home—it’s a statement of style and substance. A true fusion of architecture and artistry.
The 35-storey landmark, comprising 174 units, emerges like a sculpture in motion—its curved balconies and cascading form echoing the soft sweep of a silk veil caught in the wind. The shimmering façade, inspired by couture fabrics, reflects light like liquid, turning the building into a living canvas.
Developed by Ohana Development in partnership with the world-renowned fashion house ELIE SAAB, this is Abu Dhabi’s first branded residential tower. Blending timeless elegance with contemporary design, it sets a new benchmark for refined waterfront living.
From dual-level penthouses with infinity pools to thoughtfully designed apartments, each residence is crafted to celebrate space, light, and serenity. Every detail—whether in form, material, or flow—reflects a lifestyle rooted in grace and intentionality.
From dual-level penthouses with infinity pools to thoughtfully designed serene garden-level residences, every unit is designed to frame not just a view, but a way of life. The photos offer a glimpse into this elevated experience—where sea breeze meets silk, and living becomes a curated expression of personal style.
ELIE SAAB Waterfront by Ohana isn’t just a home—it’s a statement of style and substance. A true fusion of architecture and artistry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment