Doha Hosts 'Gulf Seminar On Role Of National Committees For International Humanitarian Law'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Gulf Seminar on the Role of National Committees for International Humanitarian Law kicked off in Doha yesterday.

Organised by the National Committee for International Humanitarian Law (NCIHL), the event intends to promote respect for and implementation of international humanitarian law as well as to strengthen cooperation among national committees in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The seminar was attended by Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi, Their Excellencies, the heads and representatives of the national committees for international humanitarian law in the GCC countries, Regional Legal Coordinator for the Middle East at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Dr. Omar Makki, Legal Adviser for the ICRC's mission in Kuwait, Dr. Moaz Al Hadhli; alongside a number of invited guests and legal professionals from various government entities.



International edition of Samla Race, 100km non-stop endurance challenge, announced

Consumer spending set to surge amid rising disposable incomes RDI Sustainability Community launched to support strategic goals

Read Also

In his opening remarks, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and Chairperson of NCIHL H E Saeed bin Abdullah Al Suwaidi affirmed that the seminar aims to enhance respect for and enforce international humanitarian law in the participating countries.

The humanitarian challenges in the world today impose heightened responsibilities for spreading awareness of international humanitarian law, deepening its sublime precepts, and seriously working on aligning national legislations with international obligations to ensure human life and dignity are protected in times of armed conflict and to bolster the rule of law, H E Al Suwaidi underlined.

He noted that the event is an opportunity to review successful activities and experiences to be further utilized and applied in the GCC countries, lauding the tangible efforts and effective initiatives the GCC countries have made in the area of enforcing international humanitarian law, whether at the level of legislation, training, or awareness promotion.

Sharing these successful experiences among the GCC countries stands as one of the principal pillars of strength in the functioning of the national committees for international humanitarian law (NCIHLs), thereby offering the opportunity to collaborate, build on accomplishments, and avoid challenges others have already encountered, His Excellency highlighted. H E Al Suwaidi pointed out that the accumulated Gulf expertise is a source of inspiration and support to create the NCIHLs' work mechanisms in a way that fosters their regional and global effectiveness in this critical domain.

Participants reviewed the activities of the Gulf NCIHLs and commended the initiative of organizing this seminar as a first-of-its-kind event in the Gulf region.

They highly appreciated the State of Qatar's leading role in promoting the authority of international humanitarian law.

Rapporteur of NCIHL in the State of Qatar, Khaled Mohammed Al Khamees Al Obaidli, presented a working paper outlining the idea behind establishing the NCIHL, alongside its salient initiatives, with Dr. Al Hadhli presenting a similar paper on the NCIHLs and ICRC in enforcing international humanitarian law.

In addition, Dr. Makki reviewed the contemporary challenges facing international humanitarian law, along with the appropriate remediation mechanisms to mitigate the humanitarian impact of wars and crises on innocent victims.