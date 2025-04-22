Actor Vishnu Vishal, Jwala Gutta Blessed With Baby Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Well known actor and producer Vishnu Vishal on Tuesday announced that his wife Jwala Gutta and he had now been blessed with a baby girl.

Taking to his social media timelines, Vishnu Vishal posted a picture of his wife and his new-born daughter's hands in his and another picture of his son visiting the newborn child.

What has added to the happiness is that the child has been born on the actor's fourth wedding anniversary.

Vishnu Vishal shared the happiness with his fans and well wishers. On his X timeline, he wrote, "We are blessed with a BABY GIRL. Aryan is an elder brother now... Its our 4th wedding anniversary today the same day we welcome this gift from the Almighty all your love and blessings."

It may be recalled that Vishnu Vishal had earlier been married to Rajini Natraj. Their son Aaryan was born in 2017. In 2018, the couple chose to part ways. Vishnu Vishal then married well known badminton player Jwala Gutta on April 22, 2021 in Hyderabad.

On the professional front, Vishnu is now working with director Ramkumar on 'Irandu Vaanam'. Interestingly, Ramkumar is working with Vishnu Vishal for the third film in 'Irandu Vaanam', after delivering two superhits in 'Mundasupatti' and 'Ratsasan'.

Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in this film which will have music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. Cinematography for the film is by Dinesh K Babu. San Lokesh is in-charge of editing the film, which will have art direction by Gopi Anand. Stunts for the film are to be choreographed by Vicky while costumes will be designed by Keerthivasan.

Dances for the film will be choreographed by Leelavathi and VFX will be handled by Harihara Suthen of Lorven Studios.

The film is to be produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan and co-produced by G Saravanan and Sai Siddharth.