Hyundai Electric Buses To Run On Japan's Ecologically Sensitive Yakushima Island

Five Hyundai Motor electric buses will begin operating in June on Japan's Yakushima Island, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site known for its unique ecosystem, Azernews reports.

Hyundai signed a supply deal with Iwasaki Group, a Japanese tourism service company, in July of last year, marking the company's entry into Japan's commercial electric vehicle (EV) market.

The buses, called Elec City Town, were officially delivered to Iwasaki Group on Monday in a ceremony held at the Yakushima Iwasaki Hotel, Hyundai reported. The units were then handed over to Tanegashima-Yakushima Kotsu, a transportation company under the Iwasaki Group.

The ceremony was attended by around 80 people, including Hyundai Motor Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon, Hyundai Mobility Japan Head Toshiyuki Shimegi, Iwasaki Group President and CEO Yoshitaro Iwasaki, and the town mayor Koji Araki, according to Hyundai.

"Yakushima is the perfect environment where mobility solutions can truly shine," said Chang during his congratulatory speech, emphasizing the shared goal of Hyundai and the Yakushima government to demonstrate the harmonious coexistence of nature, technology, and the local community.

The Elec City Town buses will operate on a route connecting Yakushima Airport, Miyanoura Port, and Shiratani Unsuikyo Gorge starting in June.

These mid-size, low-floor buses are specially designed to handle the island's challenging terrain and endure its subtropical climate and geographical conditions, Hyundai explained.

Hyundai has also signed an agreement with the Yakushima government on Sunday to use the Elec City Town's vehicle-to-home (V2H) function to provide power to evacuation centers and medical facilities during natural disasters, such as typhoons or heavy rain. The company expects this V2H capability to serve as a backup power source during blackouts.

Additionally, Hyundai plans to install charging stations on the island for use by both residents and tourists, as part of future agreements.

Kagoshima Prefecture, where Yakushima is located, has set a goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, with plans to replace all vehicles on the island with electric or other zero-emission vehicles.

“As a leader in electrification, we aim to strengthen our position in the market while contributing to carbon reduction and becoming a brand that supports the local community,” said a Hyundai spokesperson.

The project highlights how electric vehicles are increasingly being integrated into sustainable tourism efforts, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas like Yakushima. The introduction of EV buses can help reduce the carbon footprint of the tourism sector while maintaining the island's UNESCO-protected environment.