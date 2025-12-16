403
One Person Remains Missing After Deadly French Explosion
(MENAFN) A search operation continues in the Ain department after a devastating blast tore through a multi-story residential structure in Trevoux, eastern France, leaving one individual unaccounted for, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez confirmed Tuesday.
The Monday ground-floor detonation claimed two lives and left approximately 10 people wounded, regional officials reported.
"There is one person missing," Nunez told reporters, confirming that rescue crews were maintaining round-the-clock search efforts more than 24 hours after the incident struck the eastern French community.
Firefighting teams and law enforcement personnel have established a command presence at the disaster zone as forensic specialists work to identify what triggered the deadly blast, media reported.
Investigators have not yet disclosed whether the explosion resulted from an accident or potential criminal involvement, with authorities keeping all possibilities under examination.
Officials pledged to release additional information as both rescue operations and the ongoing investigation progress.
