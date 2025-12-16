Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkey plans Troy-themed exhibition at Rome’s Colosseum

Turkey plans Troy-themed exhibition at Rome’s Colosseum


2025-12-16 07:54:12
(MENAFN) A Troy-themed cultural exhibition is set to take place at the Colosseum in Rome in 2026, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Tuesday.

“Once again, we are bringing Türkiye’s unique cultural heritage to the heart of Ancient Rome, the Colosseum. Now it’s Troy’s turn,” Ersoy stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The exhibition will allow visitors to experience the World Heritage site of Troy through selected artworks at the Colosseum Archaeological Park. Ersoy highlighted that this initiative follows recent cultural showcases, including last year’s Gobeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place exhibition and this year’s Magna Mater exhibition.

The event was formalized through a mutual letter of intent signed on December 11, stemming from bilateral discussions held in Rome in September and Ankara in December. The exhibition will feature carefully selected pieces from Turkish and Italian museum collections, with a particular emphasis on the Troy Museum. The program will culminate in a performance of the Troy Opera, produced by Turkey’s State Opera and Ballet General Directorate, bringing the story of Troy to international audiences in Rome through performing arts.

MENAFN16122025000045017640ID1110487567



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search