403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkey plans Troy-themed exhibition at Rome’s Colosseum
(MENAFN) A Troy-themed cultural exhibition is set to take place at the Colosseum in Rome in 2026, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced on Tuesday.
“Once again, we are bringing Türkiye’s unique cultural heritage to the heart of Ancient Rome, the Colosseum. Now it’s Troy’s turn,” Ersoy stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The exhibition will allow visitors to experience the World Heritage site of Troy through selected artworks at the Colosseum Archaeological Park. Ersoy highlighted that this initiative follows recent cultural showcases, including last year’s Gobeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place exhibition and this year’s Magna Mater exhibition.
The event was formalized through a mutual letter of intent signed on December 11, stemming from bilateral discussions held in Rome in September and Ankara in December. The exhibition will feature carefully selected pieces from Turkish and Italian museum collections, with a particular emphasis on the Troy Museum. The program will culminate in a performance of the Troy Opera, produced by Turkey’s State Opera and Ballet General Directorate, bringing the story of Troy to international audiences in Rome through performing arts.
“Once again, we are bringing Türkiye’s unique cultural heritage to the heart of Ancient Rome, the Colosseum. Now it’s Troy’s turn,” Ersoy stated on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The exhibition will allow visitors to experience the World Heritage site of Troy through selected artworks at the Colosseum Archaeological Park. Ersoy highlighted that this initiative follows recent cultural showcases, including last year’s Gobeklitepe: The Mystery of a Sacred Place exhibition and this year’s Magna Mater exhibition.
The event was formalized through a mutual letter of intent signed on December 11, stemming from bilateral discussions held in Rome in September and Ankara in December. The exhibition will feature carefully selected pieces from Turkish and Italian museum collections, with a particular emphasis on the Troy Museum. The program will culminate in a performance of the Troy Opera, produced by Turkey’s State Opera and Ballet General Directorate, bringing the story of Troy to international audiences in Rome through performing arts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment