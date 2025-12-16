403
Russian Envoy Blames Merz for Germany’s Economic Struggles
(MENAFN) Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev has asserted that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz bears sole responsibility for the precarious state of Germany’s economy.
Reacting to Merz’s claim that Germany’s declining economic competitiveness is partly due to US tariffs, Dmitriev commented on X on Sunday that “you are falling behind because you make stupid & illegal decisions.”
During a party conference of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) in Munich on Saturday, Merz admitted that Germany had “lost” its economic competitiveness.
“We are falling behind, and this process has accelerated in recent years,” the chancellor remarked, citing US tariffs on German exports as one factor contributing to the nation’s economic difficulties.
Earlier this month, Dmitriev – a special economic adviser to President Vladimir Putin and head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund – posted on X that Merz was “not even in the game” while the US and Russia conducted active diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
“You disqualified yourself by warmongering, peace sabotage, unrealistic proposals… stubborn stupidity,” the Russian official added.
A media outlet previously reported Merz warning Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky that US negotiators were “playing games” with him and his European supporters.
