Ukraine, UK, France, US Set To Hold Talks In London On Wednesday Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As early as Wednesday, representatives of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States will hold negotiations in London on an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. A good and detailed conversation. Already this Wednesday, our representatives will be working in London. Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, and the United States - we are ready to move forward as constructively as possible, just as we have done before, to achieve an unconditional ceasefire, followed by the establishment of a real and lasting peace,” Zelensky stated.

He expressed gratitude to all partners who are offering support and emphasized that an unconditional ceasefire must be the first step toward peace. He noted that this Easter made it clear that it is Russia's actions that are prolonging the war.

The President also reported that he discussed joint work within European security formats with Keir Starmer.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Zelensky announced earlier today that Russian forces violated the declared ceasefire 2,935 times on Sunday alone, despite it being announced by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.