Two New Russian Military Bases Appear In Mariupol In Marchapril

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Two new Russian military bases have appeared in the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol during March and April, according to the Center for the Study of Occupation.

As reported by Ukrinform, this was announced via Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, Head of the Center and former adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol. He also shared relevant videos, photos, and satellite maps of the area.

"The Russians are expanding their military presence in Mariupol. In particular, during March–April, two new military bases appeared in the city: one in Kalmiuskyi district in the northwestern part of the city, and a logistics base in the Livoberezhnyi district, near the Skhidnyi residential area," Andriushchenko wrote.

He noted that the second base is of particular interest, as it was created due to the need to expand an already existing nearby base used mainly as a parking area for fuel tankers and ammunition trucks heading toward Zaporizhzhia region.

The new base has a different function – primarily used for deploying personnel and military equipment. Despite increased camouflage measures, the massive redeployments in April have made their presence impossible to conceal, Andriushchenko said.

He emphasized that the trend of increasing Russian military presence in Mariupol began at the start of the year. This is not a coincidence, he noted, but a deliberate transformation of the city into a major military and logistical hub – not only for cargo but also for equipment and troops. This is largely made possible by railway and port development in the region.

Russians building new line of fortifications in northwestdistrict

Andriushchenko added:“We are confident that in the near future we'll be able to confirm the military use of the railway stations 'Mariupol-Sorting,' 'Mariupol-Main,' and 'Mariupol-Port,' as well as the port of Mariupol itself.”

As previously reported, Russian forces have turned Mariupol and its surrounding settlements into a military-logistics hub.

Illustrative photo: Stringer, Anadolu Agency