Spring Into Action: Aspire Academy Athletes Start Final Term On A High

Doha: Aspire Academy student-athletes are back for the final semester of the year on the back of some strong performances and exceptional training efforts across several sports.

The dedication of coaches, staff and the student-athletes throughout Ramadan and into Eid reflects the Academy's unwavering commitment to sporting excellence and international development.

Table Tennis – Sweden camp and tournament success

Aspire Academy's table tennis team enjoyed a highly productive training and competition camp in Sweden. The trip included joint training with elite players from the Swedish National Youth Team (ages 16–20) and a competitive tournament, which saw Iyed Jmaiel win the under-14 category and Adam Jmaiel finished as the runner-up in the under-13s. In addition to the medals, the Aspire Academy players gained crucial match experience as they played in nearly 20 singles matches over just two days, providing an invaluable boost to their ongoing development.

Aspire Academy's Ahmed Korani and Yousef Abdulla will continue their preparations in Doha for the rescheduled West Asia Qualification for the Asia Youth Championships. The qualifiers will take place on April 24 and 25 in the Saudi Arabian city of Dammam. The goal is to qualify for the Asian Youth Championships in Uzbekistan from June 26 until July 2.

Peter Karlsson, Aspire Academy's Table Tennis Head Coach, was ecstatic about his return to Sweden with his students:“Returning to my home country with my student-athletes fills me with immense pleasure and excitement. For them to experience the roots of my table tennis journey and train in the place where I developed my skills is truly special. Seeing their growth in this environment, which shaped me as both a player and coach, brings everything full circle. This trip was hugely beneficial for the student-athletes; it was not just about techniques, it was also about learning a sense of pride in where you came from.”

Swimming – Qatar record at U15 World School Games

Two young Aspire Academy swimmers, Adam Morsy and Omar Azab, competed at the ISF U15 World School Sports Games 2025 – Short Course. The international event featured youth swimmers from around the world.

Adam Morsy delivered a standout performance, setting a new national record in the 200m breaststroke (2:26.27) for his age group and improving his personal bests across multiple events.

Meanwhile, 12-year-old Omar Azab, one of the youngest participants in the competition, gained critical experience competing against older, high-calibre swimmers.

Squash – Global Talents Train at Aspire

Aspire Academy recently hosted an intensive training camp for squash players Mohamed Zakaria, who is ranked 25th in the world and 44th-ranked Alex Lau. The pair trained alongside Aspire Academy graduate and Qatar's top squash player Abdulla Al Tamimi (World No. 22). The trio took part in sessions led by Aspire Academy's Head Coach Jonathon Power.

The camp followed the athletes' participation in the Qatar Squash Federation No. 2 Tournament and served as a key preparation phase for upcoming global competitions. Egyptian prodigy Zakaria, who is just 17 years old, is already in the history books, having already won five tour titles. He credited Aspire Academy's elite environment for sharpening his skills ahead of his recent landmark victory against World No. 6 Tarek Momen at El Gouna International.

Hong Kong's Lau focused on endurance and movement refinement and praised Aspire Academy's world-class infrastructure and expertise.

The visits by high-profile athletes are a key part of Aspire Academy's efforts to provide inspiration for local young sporting talent and offer them insights into what it takes to prepare for the highest levels of international competition.

Football - Exciting month of non-stop action

Aspire Academy recently participated in the Oviedo Cup in Spain and the Junior World Cup Antalya in Turkey, with several age groups given the chance to gain international experience at competitive tournaments. The Academy's student-athletes benefited greatly from witnessing varied football philosophies and strategies.

The training camps helped them acclimate to the different environments and provided invaluable insights into unfamiliar competition. The high-quality competitions are set to continue with an under-17 squad from Aspire Academy travelling to Morocco to take part in the Mohammed VI Football Academy U19 Tournament. The prestigious event is another chance for the Aspire Academy players to stake a claim for a place at this year's Under-17 World Cup, which Qatar is hosting.

Edorta Murua, Football Technical Director at Aspire Academy, emphasised the importance of participating in international tournaments and camps: "These tournaments and camps represent invaluable opportunities for our students to test themselves against diverse playing styles and tactical approaches. These experiences accelerate their development and build resilience as they prepare to play against the world's best for years to come.”

Aspire Academy soars to silver in pole vault

Aspire Academy's Abdulla Al-Abdulla claimed silver in the pole vault at the Asian U18 Athletics Championships in Dammam, overcoming challenging windy conditions to clear 4.20m. Fellow student-athlete Younes Al-Balushi finished eighth, gaining valuable experience. Coach Jaco Van Vuuren praised both for their resilience and adaptability. Qatar placed fourth overall, earning six medals, with five Aspire athletes selected to represent the nation.