With 100,000 Registrations, Stage Set For World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit - WAVES 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasised that the creator economy is undergoing fundamental transformation during a media interaction ahead of the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) scheduled for May 1-4 in Mumbai.

Addressing the challenges in the sector, Minister Vaishnaw noted that technological advancements are driving a shift from traditional to emerging models, creating both opportunities and challenges.

He highlighted how the media landscape is evolving and emphasised the importance of a coordinated national response to this new paradigm.

"Gone are the days when a big studio was needed for creating content. Today, a creator from a remote village in Jharkhand or Kerala can create good quality content and get millions of views," the Minister remarked.

He positioned WAVES as an aspiring global platform for media and entertainment, drawing a parallel to how Davos serves as a forum for economic policies.

India's creative economy has received substantial interest, with over 100,000 registrations for WAVES 2025.

The summit will honor top innovators with awards, celebrating their contributions to the evolving global media and entertainment landscape.

Minister Vaishnaw emphasised that WAVES aims to connect creators with the world, serving as a global connector between creators, buyers, and markets for scalable creative solutions.

He noted that the summit provides a platform where creators can showcase their content and companies can source quality creative work.

(KNN Bureau)