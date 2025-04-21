The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Nancy Major As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

PARK CITY, Utah, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Nancy Major is acknowledged as a Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle of Excellence for her contributions to Advancing Medical Mentorship and Coaching.

Dr. Nancy Major, a distinguished physician and professor, has dedicated more than 25 years to the medical field, with a specialized focus on radiology and orthopedic imaging. Her expertise spans clinical practice, academic leadership, and advisory roles, making her a highly respected voice in the medical community. She has contributed extensively to scientific literature and has played an instrumental role in shaping the next generation of healthcare professionals through mentorship and coaching.

Dr. Major earned her medical degree from Tufts University before completing her internship at Letterman Army Medical Hospital in San Francisco and her residency at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). Her commitment to advancing medical education and patient care has led her to serve at prestigious universities and contribute to critical initiatives, including committees dedicated to ovarian cancer awareness and treatment.

As an advocate for professional growth and transformation, Dr. Major is expanding her reach beyond traditional medicine through coaching and mentorship. She is passionate about guiding students, physicians, and faculty in navigating the evolving landscape of healthcare, sharing insights from her own journey of professional reinvention.

Dr. Major's philosophy is rooted in resilience and adaptability. Having once faced disenchantment in her career, she rediscovered fulfillment through mentorship, a journey she now shares to inspire others. Through public speaking, thought leadership, and podcast engagements, she discusses the shifts in medicine and the importance of finding joy and purpose in one's work.

Looking ahead, Dr. Major is committed to broadening her impact, offering support to medical professionals at all stages of their careers while continuing to drive meaningful conversations about the future of healthcare.

