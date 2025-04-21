Delhi Govt To Launch 250 Mini-Electric 'Mohalla Buses' Named DEVI Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Scripting a new chapter in Delhi's public transport sector, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will launch over 250 air-conditioned mini-electric buses – nine metres in length and named DEVI – on Tuesday to offer commuters a solution in last-mile connectivity.

The green-coloured buses, which were earlier proposed to be named 'Mohalla Buses' by the previous AAP government, will hit the road after a delay of about six months and a year-long trial run on half a dozen routes.

Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the launch of the new buses will coincide with World Earth Day, adding that the free travel facility for women shall continue in the new buses that will follow the existing fare rates.

The mini-electric bus service, christened Delhi Electric Vehicle Interchanges (DEVI), is being launched to offer citizens living in congested areas a fleet of buses which can move easily on narrow roads.

Each DEVI bus will have 23 seats and space for 13 standing passengers.

With routes not longer than 12 km in one direction, the DEVI buses, modelled on Delhi Metro's feeder buses, are likely to bring commuters from interior streets to wider arterial roads that are serviced by Delhi Transport Corporation's longer 12-metre buses.

The launch event on Tuesday will be presided over by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The new air-conditioned DEVI buses will be flagged off from Kushak Nala Depot, Sewa Nagar, near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, said an official.

Talking about the introduction of new buses, the Delhi Transport Minister earlier said that about 2,000 new buses – both 12 metres and 9 metres long – will gradually join the DTC fleet starting from this month.

Buses are going to get phased out in batches every month.“Many new electric buses will join the fleet as old buses will be retired every month,” he said.

Assuring that women would continue to enjoy free travel on public transport buses, Minister Singh guaranteed that he would ensure a turnaround in the loss-making Delhi Transport Corporation and oversee that it starts earning a profit.

Officials said the first batch of Devi buses will operate from the Ghazipur, Nangloi and East Vinod Nagar depots.

The buses will serve as feeders to major Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus routes and Metro stations. Each bus is expected to cover a 12-kilometre route, and 100 such buses can be accommodated at each depot, they said.