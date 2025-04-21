Azuria Water Solutions Announces The Acquisition Of TSW Utility Solutions, Inc., AM-Liner East, Inc., And C.K. Masonry Company, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Leader of Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Has Welcomed Three Companies This Year

ST. LOUIS, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions TM, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the recent acquisition of three companies: TSW Utility Solutions, Inc., AM-Liner East, Inc., and C.K. Masonry Company, Inc.

Founded in 2012, TSW Utility Solutions specializes in potable pipeline services, including lead service replacement, for customers throughout Indiana. The company executes trenchless and open-cut rehabilitation through single and multi-year maintenance contracts.

AM-Liner East is based in Northern Virginia, and has provided quality, trenchless pipeline rehabilitation for more than three decades. The company serves customers in Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., and operates a wetout facility in North Carolina. AM-Liner East has rehabilitated millions of feet of pipelines since its inception in 1994.

C.K. Masonry was founded in 1946 as a commercial masonry contracting firm. Today, the company delivers manhole and wet well rehabilitation services from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. C.K. Masonry has restored thousands of manholes and wet wells with the majority of projects taking place in Tennessee and Kentucky.

“Azuria continues its focus on quality and comprehensive services for our customers,” said Rob Tullman, President & CEO, Azuria Water Solutions.“The addition of these great companies enhances our capabilities and creates more opportunities for our team members.”

TSW Utility Services, AM-Liner East, and C.K. Masonry employees will remain in place at their respective facilities.

Azuria Water Solutions welcomes these teams to the family.

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com .

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications

Azuria Water Solutions

...