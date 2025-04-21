The Wyatt Foundation And The Conceive Fertility Foundation Announce Launch Of 2025 IVF Grant Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Participating for the first time in the IVF program is CooperSurgical, a leader in the fertility and women's health fields for nearly 35 years, by offering each grant recipient an additional $1,000 to be used towards preimplantation genetic testing (PGT). PGT is a technique used to identify genetic abnormalities in embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) before pregnancy.

Holly Sheffield, President, CooperSurgical, said, "We are honored to be able to support The Wyatt Foundation's and The Conceive Foundation's IVF grant program as part of our ongoing commitment to empowering the journey to parenthood."

The nonprofit arm of Inception Fertility , the largest provider of fertility services in North America, the Wyatt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family through assisted reproductive technology (ART). The organization was started by TJ Farnsworth, the founder and CEO of Inception Fertility, and his wife Margaret Farnsworth, who successfully conceived their first child, Wyatt, through IVF.

"Infertility is a deeply personal and emotional struggle that many people face, and the financial burden only intensifies the heartbreak. Having walked this difficult path myself, I know how overwhelming it can be," shares Margaret Farnsworth, Executive Director of The Wyatt Foundation. "It is our hope that every aspiring parent who needs fertility care has access to the treatment they deserve to build their family."

The Conceive Fertility Foundation is the nonprofit arm of Caden Lane , a direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand of baby products focused on the birth of a child. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Conceive Fertility Foundation aims to support patients who have been impacted by the struggle of infertility through education and grants. Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane, launched The Conceive Fertility Foundation after her own experience with infertility and understanding the financial barriers that prevent some aspiring parents from building their families. A percentage of Caden Lane's profits go to The Conceive Fertility Foundation.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with the Wyatt Foundation to raise awareness about the financial challenges of fertility care and help more people overcome the barriers that prevent them from accessing the high-quality treatment they need," says Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane and The Conceive Fertility Foundation. "We walk alongside every individual who has experienced the pain of infertility and continue to support those who haven't lost hope in building their families."

Each grant covers approximately the cost of one IVF cycle, excluding fees for medications or other services, with an additional $1,000 towards PGT with ICSI. Grant recipients can go to a clinic of their choosing, but those seeking care at a clinic within The Prelude Network (Prelude) will receive a 10% discount on their fertility services, which can be used towards medication or other costs.

The program kicks off during National Infertility Awareness Week® (April 20-26, 2025). Beginning Monday, April 21, 2025, through Monday, June 23, 2025, those interested are encouraged to apply for a grant by visiting yourivfgrant , where they can learn more about the application process and requirements. To be considered for a grant, applicants must meet specific criteria, including showing financial need and providing a formal infertility diagnosis. Grant recipients will be announced on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

About The Wyatt Foundation

The Wyatt Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to helping individuals and couples achieve their dream of building a family through assisted reproductive technology (ART) by reducing the financial barriers to IVF through scholarships awarded based on financial need and clinical factors determining potential success. The foundation has two main goals: to provide financial assistance to individuals and couples who cannot afford fertility treatments and to fund research in the field of infertility.

The organization was started by TJ Farnsworth the founder and CEO of Inception Fertility and his wife Margaret who successfully conceived their first child through IVF. Upon the birth of their son Wyatt, TJ reflected back on his family's experience as patients. He realized that many aspiring parents were carrying the same emotional burden that he and his wife had-and that few fertility clinics took a holistic approach to consider the physical, psychological, financial and mental aspects of infertility. To learn more please visit: .

About The Conceive Fertility Foundation

Founded by Katy Mimari, CEO of Caden Lane, The Conceive Fertility Foundation is a non-profit organization committed to supporting individuals affected by infertility through education and grants. Despite insurance covering diagnostics, treatment costs are a significant financial burden and Conceive Fertility is a non-profit organization that exists to help couples who are struggling to conceive. A portion of sales from Caden Lane go to support the mission of The Conceive Fertility Foundation. To learn more please visit: .

About The Prelude Network

The Prelude Network (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America, is the clinic network of Inception Fertility – a family of fertility brands that touches every part of the fertility journey, including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility.

Each clinic, as part of Prelude, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has more than 90 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing, LGBTQ+ fertility options, and egg/embryo storage, among others.

Those clinics within Prelude include Aspire Fertility Austin (Texas); Aspire Fertility Dallas (Texas); Aspire Fertility McAllen (Texas); Aspire Fertility San Antonio (Texas); Aspire Houston Fertility Institute (Texas); Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (Illinois); Center for Reproductive Medicine (Florida); Indiana Fertility Institute (Indiana); IVFMD (Florida); Main Line Fertility (Pennsylvania); NYU Langone Fertility Center (New York); NYU Langone RSNY (New York); Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (Canada); Pacific Fertility Center (California); Regional Fertility Program (Canada); Reproductive Biology Associates (Georgia); Reproductive Science Center of New Jersey (New Jersey); Tennessee Fertility Institute (Tennessee), and The Reproductive Medicine Group (Florida).

About CooperSurgical

CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most in life. CooperSurgical is at the forefront of delivering innovative assisted reproductive technology (ART) and genomic solutions that enhance the work of ART professionals to the benefit of families. We currently offer over 600 clinically relevant medical devices to women's healthcare providers, including testing and treatment options.

CooperSurgical is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO ). CooperSurgical, headquartered in Trumbull, CT, produces and markets a wide array of products and services for use by women's healthcare clinicians. More information can be found at .

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies (Nasdaq: COO ) is a leading global medical device company focused on helping people experience life's beautiful moments through its two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a trusted leader in the contact lens industry, helping to improve the way people see each day. CooperSurgical is a leading fertility and women's healthcare company dedicated to putting time on the side of women, babies, and families at the healthcare moments that matter most. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, CooperCompanies has a workforce of more than 16,000, sells products in over 130 countries, and positively impacts over 50 million lives each year. For more information, please visit .

