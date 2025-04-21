Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Clothes Washer/Dryer Appliance (FED-2478)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to combine washing and drying machines into one unit for optimum convenience of operation," said an inventor, from Flint, Mich., "so I invented THE DREAM MACHINE. My space-saving design would also require half the standard floor footprint of two side-by-side machines."

The invention provides a new combined clothes washer/dryer appliance. In doing so, it eliminates the need to transfer clothes from the washer to the dryer. It also helps save space in home laundry areas. As a result, it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for homeowners and laundromat owners.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-FED-2478, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

