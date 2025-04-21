H.I.G. Capital Announces The Sale Of Koozie Group

MIAMI, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G." or the "Firm"), a leading global alternative investment firm with $69 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the sale of its portfolio company, Koozie Group (the "Company"), to Garyline LLC ("Garyline"), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Koozie Group is one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry. The Company designs, creates, and produces reliable marketing products, and offers services that support and build brand value. Koozie Group's portfolio of brands spans more than 10 product categories and includes large brand partners to service a diverse customer base. The combined company will be one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry, with leading positions in writing instruments, calendars, drinkware, and a broad assortment of other hard goods.

During H.I.G.'s ownership, the Firm partnered with Koozie's management team to successfully separate the Company from its former parent and establish a stand-alone entity poised for significant growth. Koozie Group invested in new product development, IT, customer experience, innovation, and enhanced operational capabilities. The Company also completed and integrated four add-on acquisitions, expanding its category leadership, introducing new product offerings, and growing its customer base.

Pierre Montaubin, CEO of Koozie Group, said: "Our partnership with H.I.G. was transformative for us, and we are thankful for their guidance and support as we made significant investments in our platform. We are positioned for continued growth and success and look forward to the next chapter."

Camilo E. Horvilleur, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented: "We saw an opportunity to take a non-core corporate division and turn it into an industry-leading platform in the promotional products industry. We appreciate all the hard work from all the stakeholders that resulted in Koozie Group's accelerated evolution."

Jonathan Fox, Managing Director at H.I.G., said: "Pierre and the entire team did a fantastic job building a leader in the promotional products industry. We wish them continued success."

About Koozie Group

Headquartered in Clearwater, FL, Koozie Group is one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry, with a leading market share position in several categories, including customized writing instruments and calendars, as well as a top five position within hard goods. The Company processes fully customized orders for tens of thousands of distributors across the country. Koozie Group's quality, innovation, and service are highly regarded by these customers, having earned the Company multiple supplier quality awards by offering industry-leading service that includes having been the first supplier to provide 24-hour turnaround time. For more information, visit kooziegroup .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $69 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:



H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

