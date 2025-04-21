Flick Hopes Comeback Win Over Celta Vigo Acts As Wake Up Call For Barcelona

MENAFN - IANS) Barcelona, April 21 (IANS) FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flicks is hoping his team received the 'wake-up call' in their comeback win over Celta Vigo in their last outing.

Despite trailing three goals to one in the 62nd minute, Barcelona turned things around and sealed the 4-3 victory in the 98th minute courtesy of a 98th minute winner by Raphinha.

With just six games left in the La Liga season, Barca sit four points above Real Madrid and are fully on track to aim for their third treble with the club facing Los Blancos in the final of the Copa Del Rey and a date with Inter Milan in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League on the books.

“It's been tough. We have to fight until the end. It's not easy to win every game. La Liga is very competitive. I hope not to drop any points until the end of the season, and we'll do everything possible. When we don't perform well like we did against Celta, it's not easy. I hope it's been a wake-up call to move forward in the right direction. The road is still long, and Real Madrid is a fantastic team and will also want to achieve its goals," said Flick.

Striker Robert Lewandowski has sustained an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh and the Polish forward is expected to be ruled out for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid on April 27.

Although the club has not given a timeline for Lewandowski's return but is expected to be ruled out for two to three weeks and could also miss their semi-final clash against Inter Milan with the first leg slated to be played on May 1 (IST).

Lewandowski is enjoying his most prolific season in a Barca shirt. Across 48 appearances in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, he has scored 40 goals: 25 in La Liga, 11 in the Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey and one in the Super Cup.

Flick acknowledged his absence but remained adamant that his side will rely on Ferran Torres for the upcoming games.

"I hope he makes it to the final stretch. When he's available, we'll be happy, but we don't know how long he'll be out, so I don't want to say anything," Flick said.

"It's very important to be able to manage this situation. He's in a very good moment in his career. He's fantastic. The number 9 position is his. He's fast and can control the ball well. He helps us defensively and brings dynamism. We need him until the end of the season," he added.