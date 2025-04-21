Hapbee Technologies Launching Highly Anticipated ‘Boosted Signals’ Feature With Upcoming New App Release

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB | OTCQB: HAPBF | FSE: HA1), a digital wellness technology company, today announced the upcoming rollout of a significant new feature-Boosted Signals-as part of the company's redesigned mobile app experience, scheduled to begin gradual release to consumers on April 28, 2025.

“This release also represents an important milestone for Hapbee and the perfect way to kick off Q2,” said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee.“It comes on the heels of a very promising Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, which included:



The expansion of our retail and online presence at Target and Target.com

A strategic partnership with the Gharieni Group, enabling expansion into spas and hotels across Europe and the Middle East Hapbee's appearance on Gary Brecka's The Ultimate Human podcast, where Gary has begun chronicling his personal use of Hapbee as part of his daily wellness protocol.”

The Company is actively scaling its manufacturing, fulfillment, and customer support capacity to meet the growing demand driven by these developments.

Boosted Signals introduces the ability for Hapbee users to amplify the effects of Hapbee's bio-streaming signals for sleep, mood, and performance-on demand. This feature has been the most requested functionality among Hapbee's growing user base and offers an enhanced level of control and personalization over their wellness experience.

The feature will be launched alongside a newly redesigned Hapbee app, which includes intuitive navigation, improved onboarding for new users, enhanced performance, and integrated signal guidance. The rollout will take place gradually over a two-week period, beginning April 28, with full availability on both iOS and Android platforms expected by early May.

Shtern added,“This was by far the most requested feature from our community. With Boosted Signals, we're giving our users more control over how and when they feel the benefits of Hapbee. Whether it's falling asleep faster, staying focused longer, or lifting mood during a tough moment-this feature puts the experience more firmly in the hands of the user when they need it most.”

HAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RETAINS RENMARK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Hapbee is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Renmark Financial Communications Inc. to handle its investor relations activities. In consideration of the services to be provided, the monthly fees incurred by Hapbee Technologies Inc. will be a cash consideration of up to $9,000 CAD, starting April 15th, 2025 for a period of seven months ending on November 15, 2025 an monthly thereafter.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Hapbee Technologies, Inc. its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

