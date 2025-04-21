DAVID YURMAN TEAMS UP WITH BASKETBALL STARS CARMELO ANTHONY AND JAYLEN BROWN FOR ITS LATEST CURB CHAIN CAMPAIGN FOR MEN
"We are thrilled to collaborate with Carmelo and Jaylen, two incredible athletes who exemplify leadership, style, and dedication," said Evan Yurman, President of David Yurman. "Their ability to inspire both in the game and in culture makes them the perfect ambassadors for our brand. Jewelry is an extension of personal style and they wear it with authenticity and confidence."
"David Yurman embodies the perfect blend of craftmanship and timelessness," said Carmelo Anthony. The basketball icon was styled by creative director Khalilah Beavers for the campaign that shows Anthony in a meaningful tête-à-tête with his son Kiyan Anthony who is poised to follow in his father's footsteps. As the two play a game of pool, they talk life beyond basketball and the risks that come with striving for greatness. "I've always gravitated to unique pieces that tell a story, and these collections truly reflect that level of artistry and narrative."
"Jewelry is a statement-it's about energy and presence," added Jaylen Brown. Styled by renowned duo Wayman & Micah, the Celtics star can be seen playing chess with his grandfather Willie Brown as they reflect on what it takes to truly succeed: a strong mind and the courage to never give up. "David Yurman's designs allow me to express myself and show up elegant and timeless."
The campaign will be featured across global social media channels @davidyurman and @davidyurmanmen, with advertising placements rolling out throughout the year.
ABOUT DAVID YURMAN:
David Yurman is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautifully designed objects to wear. Lead today by their son Evan, David Yurman creates timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable – the brand's artistic signature. David Yurman collections are available on DavidYurman as well as 51 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, Hong Kong and France and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.
