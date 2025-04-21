Industry First: Strikeready AI Platform Moves Security Teams Beyond Basic, One-Dimensional AI-Driven Triage Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) At the 2025 RSA Conference , StrikeReady is introducing its next-generation Security Command Center v2. This AI-powered platform is engineered to go beyond basic alert processing, offering integrated asset and identity visibility, comprehensive vulnerability management, and coordinated automated response capabilities-enabling organizations to address threats with a focus on effective risk resolution.

"We built StrikeReady to help security teams escape the cycle of perpetual reactivity," said Alex Lanstein, CTO at StrikeReady. "With our platform, you don't just see threats faster-you control and reduce risk in real time, closing gaps before they're exploited. It's a complete shift from dousing fires to preventing them from igniting."

v2 Key Business Outcomes and Metrics

A consolidated risk view across user's identities, assets, and vulnerabilities, validated in a single unified interface/command center. Enable informed, strategic planning, rather than being in constant firefighting mode.Validating risk with threat intelligence, like threat intelligence reports, is cut from four to six hours to four to six minutes.Alert processing drops from one hour to one minute, freeing analysts to focus on hunting.All alerts, from any source-high, medium, and low severity-are all processed without differentiation, and at machine speed and accuracy.Automated workflows and capabilities can be live in as little as 60 minutes, unlike traditional automation systems that often require six to 18 months of customization and cost upwards of $1 million.One of many examples is phishing alert backlogs cleared in minutes, reducing manual efforts and saving over $180,000 annually.Analysts spend less time on foundational work, false positives, and repetitive tasks, slashing overhead and burnout.Built-in case management means no external ticketing, and zero trust collaboration with any internal or external team, with auto-documentation as standard (auditable).Use prepackaged or custom live attack content across endpoints, cloud, and network to assess security posture, resolve risk, and report improvements to business.While many AI-based security solutions focus on short-term alert handling, StrikeReady frames cybersecurity as an end-to-end risk management process. The platform's proprietary Large Action Model (LAM) goes beyond mere analysis-directly executing defensive actions across the environment based on user prompts. This proactive approach helps organizations:existing security investments by centralizing management.counter sophisticated threats, rather than reacting after the fact.improve security efficiency through automation and instant control validation.

"Success in cybersecurity today isn't about chasing the latest threat-it's about operationalizing intelligence, standardizing incident resolution, and eliminating friction at every step," said Adil Mufti, CISO at StrikeReady. "StrikeReady makes this shift possible by consolidating the entire security lifecycle under one roof."

Experience StrikeReady at RSA Conference

At RSA Conference 2025 , StrikeReady will demonstrate live how the platform unifies risk visibility, orchestrates proactive actions, and frees analysts to make strategic decisions. Attendees can learn how to lower mean time to respond (MTTR), reduce false positives, and transform their SOC from a reactive entity into a proactive defense powerhouse.

About StrikeReady

Founded in 2019, StrikeReady introduced the first unified, vendor-agnostic, AI-powered Security Command Center delivering full-spectrum risk visibility, intelligent threat management, and automated response from a single, integrated platform.

By unifying identities, assets, vulnerabilities, and advanced simulations in one place, StrikeReady empowers organizations to proactively defend against modern threats and stay ahead of an ever-shifting cyber landscape. Moving beyond conventional AI, StrikeReady leverages its Large Action Model (LAM) to automate actions across the tech stack, creating a force multiplier for security teams seeking truly proactive risk management.

Recognized by Gartner as the only Virtual Security Assistant in its Emerging Technologies report, StrikeReady is dedicated to reshaping the future of cybersecurity.

