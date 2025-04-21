Xene Gallery Honors a Century of Persian Metal Artistry with New Collection of Handmade Unique Works

Persian Handmade Metal Works

- Xene GalleryLONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Xene Limited, a UK-based fine art company rooted in a rich Persian legacy, is continuing its multi-generational tradition of metal craftsmanship through its latest offerings at Xene Gallery . With more than a century of artisanal heritage behind it, the gallery presents an intimate, evolving collection of handmade sculptures crafted from precious metals - each piece reflecting a deep reverence for tradition and the slow, deliberate work of human hands.Originating from a Persian family whose mastery of Fine Art Metal Handworks spans over 100 years, Xene has remained steadfast in its commitment to classical methods. Every sculpture - whether cast in gold, silver, copper, or steel - is entirely handmade, shaped without the use of modern tools or metal casting techniques. This old-world approach, while rare in today's art world, is central to the gallery's philosophy: to create singular works of enduring value, where no two pieces are ever the same.From small, intricate forms that sit comfortably in the palm of a hand to commanding, three-meter-tall installations, each sculpture is a quiet triumph of patience, skill, and inspiration. The most complex works can take up to five years to complete, with some involving tens of thousands of hours of meticulous, continuous labor.At Xene Gallery, materials like gold, copper, steel, and silver aren't just elements-they are storytellers. When blended and sculpted with care, they come to life as striking figurative or abstract forms, infused with meaning and personality. No two works are ever the same; the harmony of mixed metals and the artist's hand ensures that each piece stands on its own as a unique creation.“Our hands are our only tools,” said a member of the founding family.“That's the way it has always been. In every line and detail, you can feel the hours of devotion - the human story behind the metal.”The gallery's newest works highlight the subtle interplay between metals, textures, and design. But what truly sets Xene apart is its approach to collaborative creation. Clients are encouraged to play an active role in the final expression of each piece. Whether it's incorporating a personal design, choosing a finish of gold paint or silvering, or engraving a meaningful symbol or phrase, Xene's process allows for bespoke customization in every sense.“Our artists, guided by a passion for their craft, possess the ability to manifest your visions into tangible reality,” says [Spokesperson Name], Director of Xene Limited.“Whether it's an intricate motif or a monumental sculpture, our artisans' hands are poised to bring your dreams to life. We see ourselves not just as creators, but as collaborators - helping clients bring their imagination into form.”Xene Gallery invites collectors, art enthusiasts, and cultural institutions to explore a realm where tradition meets innovation, and where the boundaries of artistic expression are pushed through mastery of material. More than just a gallery, Xene offers a space for artistic collaboration - a place where clients' ideas are welcomed and realized with care, precision, and vision.Whether browsing the gallery for inspiration, commissioning a one-of-a-kind sculpture, or investing in a rare collectible, XeneGallery offers a tailored and immersive experience for every visitor. For more information visit:

