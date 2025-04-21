Elixir AI Blazes Into Web3 — Achieves 10X Growth On Launch Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elixir AI is a groundbreaking Web3 platform that transforms 2D images and text prompts into high-quality 3D models using advanced AI - powered by the $ELXAI token.

New York, NY, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just 24 hours, Elixir AI made waves across the crypto world. Officially launched on April 19, the AI-powered 3D content generation platform saw its native token $ELXAI skyrocket by 10x, signaling early confidence from both creators and investors alike.

Built on Solana, Elixir AI blends cutting-edge artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure to revolutionize how 3D content is created, customized, and deployed.

Elixir AI – Introduction

Elixir AI is a decentralized application that allows anyone - from seasoned game developers to curious hobbyists - to create detailed 3D models from simple 2D images or text prompts. No specialized software, hardware, or experience is required. Just describe what you want or upload an image, and Elixir's advanced generative models will do the rest - in just a few minutes.

This marks a massive leap forward in both accessibility and speed, making Elixir AI an essential tool for building assets across the metaverse, gaming, NFTs, and virtual reality.

Image to 3D Assets: Upload a PNG or JPG and let Elixir's deep-learning models rebuild it in full 3D using vision features extracted from DALL·E 3 and SA-1B sources.

Text to 3D Assets: Type a prompt like“a cyberpunk-style electric motorcycle” - and Elixir will generate a 3D model from scratch, powered by GPT-4 and rectified flow transformers.

Localized Asset Editing: Want to change just the handlebars or add new textures to the seat? Modify specific regions of your models using image or text prompts with precision control. Interactive 3D Art: Browse Elixir's growing library of AI-generated assets. Each design is exportable as a GLB file and ready to be used in AR/VR apps, games, or NFT platforms.

How It Works: Technology Under the Hood

Elixir AI's backend is built on a sophisticated two-step generation process. First, it constructs a sparse voxel-based structure that defines the shape and geometry of the object. Then, the model applies latent vectors to the surface-level voxels, fusing image features from multiple angles to enrich the design with high-resolution details and textures.

This approach enables fast, scalable model generation while maintaining the depth, realism, and artistic nuance required for professional-grade 3D assets. The use of rectified flow transformers makes the system particularly adept at handling the sparsity and complexity of multi-dimensional modeling - setting Elixir apart from simpler AI tools.

$ELXAI - The Token Behind the Magic

At the heart of the Elixir ecosystem is $ELXAI, the platform's native utility token. Deployed on Solana, $ELXAI provides access to the full suite of platform features - including unlimited 3D generation, premium customization tools, and early access to upcoming modules.

The token also plays a central role in governance, allowing the community to vote on new features, roadmap priorities, and marketplace dynamics. As the platform grows, $ELXAI will power the Elixir Marketplace, where users can buy, sell, and license AI-generated 3D assets - unlocking new monetization avenues for digital creators.

Name: Elixir AI

Symbol: $ELXAI

Blockchain: Solana

Token Type: Utility Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

With a 10x gain in its first day of trading, $ELXAI has already proven its potential - and with increasing platform usage, long-term demand for the token is expected to rise in tandem.

Who Is Elixir AI For?

Elixir AI is designed for anyone who wants to create in 3D - without the learning curve. It's ideal for game developers who need fast asset prototyping, metaverse designers building immersive environments, NFT artists looking for dynamic and interoperable models, and students or educators exploring the intersection of AI, design, and blockchain.

It offers a creative playground where ideas become reality in minutes - with ownership, utility, and monetization baked in from the start.

What's Next for Elixir?

Following its successful launch, the Elixir AI team is already moving forward with its next phase of development. Upcoming features include a decentralized 3D asset marketplace, API integrations for developers, collaborative design environments, and a revenue-sharing model for creators who contribute to the ecosystem.

With a robust foundation in place and a growing community of users, Elixir AI is on track to become a central force in AI-powered Web3 design.

Join the Elixir Movement

The future of 3D creation is decentralized, intelligent, and accessible to everyone - and it starts with Elixir. Whether you're an artist, builder, developer, or dreamer, Elixir AI gives you the tools to shape immersive digital worlds with ease. Join a growing community of innovators pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. Create, collaborate, and earn - all powered by AI and the blockchain. This is more than a tool. This is a movement. Stir the code. Shape the future. Join Elixir.

Website:

Twitter:

Telegram: Docs:

About Elixir AI

Elixir AI is a Web3 platform that transforms 2D images and text prompts into high-quality 3D models using AI. Built on Solana and powered by the $ELXAI token, Elixir makes 3D creation fast, accessible, and decentralized - perfect for games, art, and the metaverse.

Elixir AI

Disclaimer:

