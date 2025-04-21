Rs 4.2 Million Worth Of Medicines Stolen From DHO Office Store In Shocking Inside Job

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) PESHAWAR, 20 April 2025 – District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zafar Iqbal has revealed that government medicines worth over Rs 4.2 million have been stolen from the main medical store of the DHO office. The stolen stock was meant for Basic Health Units (BHUs) across the district.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal, who assumed charge on April 17, said he was informed about the theft by the store in-charge, prompting him to immediately order an inquiry and secure CCTV footage. The internal probe identified three employees involved in the theft - including a watchman, Anis Khan, Grade-16 officer Baz Muhammad Khan, and Grade-7 official Samad Ali Shah - all of whom have been dismissed from service.

He further stated that approximately Rs 400,000 worth of medicines have so far been recovered. However, if the remaining stolen medicines are not returned, the financial loss will be adjusted from the pensions of those found guilty.

According to Dr. Iqbal, the culprits broke in through the rear shutter of the government store to carry out the heist.“These medicines are a trust of the nation, and no one will be allowed to loot them,” he said firmly. He added that strict action has already been taken and that he will not yield to any pressure.“If any pressure is applied, I will resign rather than compromise my responsibilities,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, SHO City Police Station Zaheer Khan said that no formal complaint has yet been filed by the Health Department.“If an FIR is registered, an investigation will be launched, which may uncover further details,” he added.