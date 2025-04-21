Russian Agent Detained In Chernihiv Region For Aiding Invaders To Adjust Strikes On Military Trains

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a Russian agent in Chernihiv region who was aiding the invaders in attempts to disrupt the railway logistics of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the north of the country.

According to Ukrinform, the SSU reported this.

The detained woman is a 29-year-old unemployed local resident.

She was recruited by Russia's military intelligence service, the GRU, after seeking“easy money” through Telegram channels.

Investigators found that the detainee had been correcting Russian airstrikes on Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) infrastructure.

Targets included key railway junctions with transit trains and military convoys that, according to the invaders, were transporting military equipment and ammunition to the front lines.

To guide the strikes, the agent was instructed to install a camouflaged video camera with a power bank and live stream capabilities near a local railway section. The footage was to be relayed to the GRU.

Using this“video trap,” Russian forces intended to track the arrival of a freight train at a logistical base and launch an airstrike against it.

To ensure the attack bypassed Ukraine's air defense systems, the agent was also tasked with identifying local radar outposts and air surveillance points.

The SSU counterintelligence officers documented every step of the woman's activities and caught her red-handed while she was setting up the camera near a Ukrzaliznytsia site.

During a search, her mobile phone and laptop, used to communicate with Russian intelligence, were seized.

uncovers Russian spy network plotting terror attacks in four Ukrainian region

She has been charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is currently in custody without the right to bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the SSU also exposed a former court official who provided Russian intelligence with geolocations of fortified positions and fire support points of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Donetsk region, particularly in Pokrovsk.