Kuwait, Japan To Co-Host Hiroshima Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition

KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- The Japanese Embassy in Kuwait -- in cooperation with Contemporary Art Platform (CAP), the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, the Hiroshima Peace Culture Foundation, and the Embassy of Kuwait in Japan -- is organizing the "Hiroshima Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Exhibition".

The exhibition will be held at CAP in the Shuwaikh Industrial area from April 29 to May 25, said a press release from the Japanese Embassy.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a talk from Hiraoka Sachiko, a daughter of an A-Bomb survivor.

The purpose of the exhibition, mentioned the Embassy, is to raise awareness and inspire visitors to aspire to a world of peace and nuclear-weapon-free.

The exhibition's opening ceremony will be held on April 29 at 7:00 p.m. local time, and the working hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. except for Fridays.