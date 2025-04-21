403
S. Korea’s Ex-Leader Confronts Court in Second Insurrection Trial
(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the second session of his insurrection trial on Monday in Seoul, marking the first time he was seen sitting in the defendant’s chair, according to a local media source.
Wearing a dark suit and red tie, Yoon entered the Seoul Central District Court through an underground parking area, with press cameras flashing, as reported by the media source.
He is accused of orchestrating an insurrection by briefly declaring martial law on December 3, during which troops were sent to the National Assembly in what is alleged to have been an effort to prevent a vote overturning the declaration.
At the start of the session, the judge revealed the court's decision to allow media to capture the beginning of proceedings on camera.
Photographers were then asked to exit the courtroom before the hearing proceeded.
During the first session, filming was not allowed.
Yoon was officially removed from office on April 4, following a unanimous ruling by the Constitutional Court to uphold his impeachment. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment or even face the death penalty.
He maintains his innocence, asserting that his declaration of martial law does not qualify as an act of insurrection.
During the hearing, Yoon’s defense team cross-examined two military officers who testified last week that they were directed by superiors to remove lawmakers from the National Assembly following the imposition of martial law.
