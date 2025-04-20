403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Watch Oscar-Winner Jessica Chastain Dancing And Enjoying Her Vacation In Costa Rica
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Actress Jessica Chastain shared images from her vacation in Costa Rica , where she took the opportunity to relax and spend time with friends at the Nekajui Hotel, located on the Papagayo Peninsula. During her stay, she posted photos and videos on social media showing fun moments, including one in which she is seen dancing. An unforgettable trip
The clip revealed a more relaxed and relatable side of the actress.“Grateful for another unforgettable trip with my loyal fans. You are my constants, my people, my heart. Thank you @nekajuireserve for the memories. We will cherish this one for a long time,” she wrote alongside the post.Getting away from it all Chastain, recognized for her work in film and television, has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and SAG Awards. This time, she has chosen to leave aside the work routine and enjoy a few days in nature , surrounded by friends and away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.->
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment