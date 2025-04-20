Watch Oscar-Winner Jessica Chastain Dancing And Enjoying Her Vacation In Costa Rica

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Actress Jessica Chastain shared images from her vacation in Costa Rica , where she took the opportunity to relax and spend time with friends at the Nekajui Hotel, located on the Papagayo Peninsula. During her stay, she posted photos and videos on social media showing fun moments, including one in which she is seen dancing.

The clip revealed a more relaxed and relatable side of the actress.“Grateful for another unforgettable trip with my loyal fans. You are my constants, my people, my heart. Thank you @nekajuireserve for the memories. We will cherish this one for a long time,” she wrote alongside the post.

Chastain, recognized for her work in film and television, has won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and SAG Awards. This time, she has chosen to leave aside the work routine and enjoy a few days in nature , surrounded by friends and away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR