Maldives Initiates "Tradian" Platform to Streamline Import-Export Procedures
(MENAFN) The Maldivian government has officially launched "Tradian," a national single-window platform aimed at simplifying import and export procedures, according to media reports released on Sunday.
Officials anticipate the platform will improve efficiency and reduce administrative delays, providing a smoother process for international trade.
Tradian is a key component of President Mohamed Muizzu's digitalization initiative, designed to modernize trade infrastructure and increase accessibility for local businesses. The platform was developed with input from economic experts and business stakeholders.
Starting June 1, all import and export transactions will be required to go through Tradian, the media source reported.
As part of the rollout, the Maldives Customs Service has begun integrating essential services into the system, including the registration of shipping agents, vessel arrival details, and cargo manifests. Additionally, the Maldives Ports Limited has incorporated foreign vessel registration into Tradian, enhancing the submission process for cargo arrival and manifests.
