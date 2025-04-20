Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Maldives Initiates "Tradian" Platform to Streamline Import-Export Procedures

Maldives Initiates "Tradian" Platform to Streamline Import-Export Procedures


2025-04-20 09:38:23
(MENAFN) The Maldivian government has officially launched "Tradian," a national single-window platform aimed at simplifying import and export procedures, according to media reports released on Sunday.

Officials anticipate the platform will improve efficiency and reduce administrative delays, providing a smoother process for international trade.

Tradian is a key component of President Mohamed Muizzu's digitalization initiative, designed to modernize trade infrastructure and increase accessibility for local businesses. The platform was developed with input from economic experts and business stakeholders.

Starting June 1, all import and export transactions will be required to go through Tradian, the media source reported.

As part of the rollout, the Maldives Customs Service has begun integrating essential services into the system, including the registration of shipping agents, vessel arrival details, and cargo manifests. Additionally, the Maldives Ports Limited has incorporated foreign vessel registration into Tradian, enhancing the submission process for cargo arrival and manifests.

MENAFN20042025000045017169ID1109450434

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search