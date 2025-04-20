Widower At 23 Turned Leadership Coach Weston Brandon Releases 'The Overhaul' June 5

Weston Brandon headshot

Personal tragedy transformed into groundbreaking leadership development system for young men and organizations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Keynote speaker and men's life coach Weston Brandon announces the June 5 launch of his debut book, "The Overhaul: Fixing Your Mindset and Driving Success ," which introduces his innovative D.R.I.V.E. system for personal and organizational transformation.

Brandon's journey began with unimaginable tragedy. At 23, he lost his wife suddenly following the birth of their son at just 26 weeks, leaving him a widower with a micro-premature infant to raise. This profound loss became the catalyst for both personal rebuilding and professional purpose.

"I completely rebuilt my life, found love again, remarried, had two more children, changed careers, wrote this book, and began coaching other men with a system that I created called D.R.I.V.E.," says Brandon. "This system is intimately personal for the individual, yet infinitely scalable for organizations."

The D.R.I.V.E. methodology forms the foundation of Brandon's coaching practice, where he focuses primarily on helping young men with ambition and motivation who struggle to find the personal insights necessary for success.

"My primary focus is to help other young men with a desire and motivation to be successful in life, but don't know how to find themselves in a way that will unlock those doors for them," Brandon explains. "This extends to helping organizations learn how to help their own future leadership in these young men develop themselves sufficiently to take on those leadership roles that will one day need to be passed down to them."

In addition to his coaching practice, Brandon is co-founder of the Brandon Institute, which is developing facilitator programs to implement the D.R.I.V.E. system across various industries.

"The Overhaul: Fixing Your Mindset and Driving Success" will be available on Amazon starting June 5. Readers can sign up for updates about the book launch and Brandon's speaking schedule at westonbrandon.

Brandon is available for speaking engagements at schools, companies, and organizations focused on developing successful young leaders and entrepreneurs.

About Weston Brandon

Weston Brandon is a keynote speaker, men's life coach, and leadership development consultant. His personal journey from widower and grief survivor to successful coach and author informs his unique approach to personal and organizational development. Through his D.R.I.V.E. system, Brandon helps young men unlock their potential and assists organizations in developing future leaders. For more information, visit westonbrandon.

