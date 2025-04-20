403
French Premier accuses US of leaving behind Western values
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister François Bayrou has sharply criticized the United States for straying from its traditional democratic values and weakening the unity of the Western alliance. In a speech on Tuesday, Bayrou argued that Washington’s growing cooperation with Russia under President Donald Trump has eroded the trust of its allies and destabilized the global order.
Bayrou expressed dismay that the U.S., once viewed as a central force in the coalition of democratic nations and a defender of international norms, could now appear to side with what he called “the aggressor.” His comments refer to the ongoing U.S.-Russia peace talks, which began shortly after Trump’s return to office and have focused largely on resolving the Ukraine conflict and restoring bilateral ties.
The French leader's remarks echo growing unease in Europe and Ukraine over Washington’s perceived shift. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky recently warned that Russian narratives were gaining traction within the Trump administration — a claim the White House dismissed as “absurd.”
Bayrou cited the Trump administration’s pressure on Ukraine to accept peace terms or risk losing U.S. military support as a clear sign of a new and troubling direction in American foreign policy.
He also condemned Trump’s global trade strategy, saying that the abrupt imposition of broad tariffs has harmed both adversaries and allies, causing economic disruption and undermining the rules-based international system. Bayrou likened the impact of these actions to a “cyclone” and said France must urgently address its budget deficit to withstand the economic shockwaves.
His comments come as tensions rise between Trump and European leaders, many of whom are struggling to adapt to Washington’s more transactional and unilateral approach to global affairs.
