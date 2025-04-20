403
Chinese Satellite Company Denies US Allegations of Supporting Houthis
(MENAFN) Chinese satellite enterprise Chang Guang Satellite Technology firmly refuted an accusation made by the United States on Saturday, as reported by the media.
The US alleged that the company was providing intelligence to the Houthi movement.
This denial happened after Tammy Bruce, a representative for the US State Department, asserted that Chang Guang Satellite Technology was “directly aiding Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen by providing satellite imagery used to target US and international vessels in the Red Sea,” based on a report by a news agency.
In reply to these statements, the Chinese satellite firm dismissed the allegation, describing the remarks as “entirely fabricated and maliciously slanderous.” The company emphasized that it has no commercial ties with either Iran or the Houthi rebels, according to the media.
The company issued a statement saying, “In our global operations, we strictly comply with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards both in China and internationally. With a mature business model and high-quality services, we are committed to contributing Chinese expertise and solutions to the advancement of the global remote sensing industry.”
In a related development, Lin Jian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated that “China has been playing a positive role to ease tensions,” in the Red Sea, responding to Washington’s accusations.
The US had previously carried out airstrikes following renewed threats from the Houthi movement, which vowed to recommence assaults on regional maritime routes in protest of Israel’s blockade restricting humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.
